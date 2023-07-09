A man will serve four years in prison for touching an 11-year-old girl since she was 8 years old.
On Friday afternoon, in the Superior Court of Guam, Judge Dana Gutierrez sentenced Orlando De Vera to eight years with all but four suspended, for the charge of third-degree criminal sexual conduct as a second-degree felony.
De Vera was charged in 2019 after an 11-year-old girl known to him reported to a school nurse that De Vera would bring her and her little brother to a room and lock the door, then touch her "private parts." She later made the same report to the police and said the sexual abuse had been happening for the past three to four years, and as recently as two weeks before the conversation with the school nurse, court documents state.
According to Post files, De Vera initially was charged with first-, second- and third-degree criminal sexual conduct but took a plea deal with the government. Per terms of the plea agreement, De Vera faced a maximum of eight years in prison.
Work release
The Friday hearing before Gutierrez was a little over two months after De Vera initially appeared to be sentenced.
In the April hearing, De Vera's attorney Stephen Hattori, executive director of the Public Defender Service Corporation, requested his client serve two years, but with an allowance for De Vera to be detained overnight from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Hattori stated in April and again on Friday the request to work while being in prison was to ensure De Vera could provide for his family, or they would have to move back to the Philippines.
The Office of the Attorney General opposed the work release and recommended De Vera serve the maximum.
Prosecutor Christine Tenorio in April said she had been unable to speak with the victim due to another member of the household not allowing it, so she suggested the victim's plea that De Vera receive leniency didn't mean she has begun healing from the events.
After some witness testimony was given in the April hearing, Gutierrez decided to hold off on handing down a sentence, primarily to consider allowing the overnight sentence.
On Friday, Gutierrez took into consideration the arguments, along with De Vera's criminal history and sending a message to the community.
"The court was not presented with much information concerning the victim status and the court does have some concerns about the lasting impact on the victim and the seriousness of the crime," said Gutierrez. "All of the factors noted must be balanced against the need to send a message to those in our community that this type of conduct cannot be tolerated, ... and I find that justice is achieve by sentencing ... De Vera ... to eight years with all but four years suspended."
After serving his sentence, De Vera will be placed on parole for three years. He was ordered to register as a Level I sex offender.