A man suspected of being involved in the death of Jason Susuico is being held in prison on $1 million cash bail.
On Tuesday afternoon, Jordan Michael Babauta appeared before Magistrate Judge Benjamin Sison in the Superior Court of Guam. The hearing was his first since being charged with aggravated murder in connection to the death of Susuico, whose body was found decomposing in the jungle near the Guam International Raceway in Yigo earlier this year.
Babauta's arrest and charging is a result of an informant overhearing Babauta talking with another suspect about beating Susuico to death and then using a vehicle to transport the body to a location near Route 15 in Yigo, court documents state.
The Office of the Attorney General requested Babauta be confined at the Department of Corrections on $1 million cash bail because of the serious allegations, Babauta being a danger to the community and Babauta's criminal history, which includes five convictions between 2019 and 2022.
"I don't believe he'll comply with court orders going forward and for those reasons we ask for $1 million," prosecutor Renaida San Nicolas said to Sison.
Babauta's attorney, Samuel Teker, requested a more reasonable bail amount.
"The only thing I would ask is that the court set bail at something reasonable, like $500,000. ... (A million dollars) is excessive," Teker said.
Sison set bail at $1 million in cash due to the extensive criminal history and the seriousness of the allegations.
Babauta's next hearing will be before Judge Vernon Perez on July 18.
Investigation
On Jan. 24, a pair of hunters discovered a decomposing body in the jungle near the Guam International Raceway in Yigo. which later was identified as Susuico.
After an autopsy determined Susuico's manner of death was a homicide, police continued an investigation. An informant reported last month that Cynthia Quinata was involved.
Police visited Quinata's Pågat home and found "large traces of blood on the walls and floors inside one of the bedrooms," which led to her arrest and charging.
Another informant reported in late January or in February that they heard a conversation between Babauta and another suspect about how they and a third suspect allegedly beat Susuico to death before transporting his body.
The other suspect's identities are have not been publicly released. The Guam Police Department are actively looking for them, according to court documents.