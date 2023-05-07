Island residents with ties to Sumai received warm welcome when they arrived to Clipper Landing Park on Naval Base Guam for the return of the "Back to Sumay" event organized by the local military, which allows manåmko and their families to spend the day on the village they called home before World War II.
Juan Toves Guzman was born in Sumai nearly 89 years ago.
“I was 7 years old when the bombs dropped, when the war broke out,” he recalled of the day he and his family left their home. “Man, I miss it all. When I started to know my people at the age of seven, that’s when the war breaks out and all the people split, the majority of people were relocated by the Japanese, … then with the liberation of Guam we can’t go back to Sumai, because the military wanted Sumai to be their U.S Navy base in Guam. So after the war, we were relocated again up to Sånta Rita.”
Leaving his home at a young age was hard.
“It's a broken heart to leave our village and home and move to another place. It made me feel bad, but we can’t do nothing. We couldn’t fight it.”
A lot has changed since he left Sumai, which is the spelling in the newly adopted CHamoru orthography.
Guzman recalled memories of the once great port in the village.
“You can’t imagine how this built up. It was the only village in Guam that brings the economy to the whole people of Guam," he said.
Sumai was once known as the “Pearl of the Island,” which evolved from a small fishing village to an agricultural and commercial hub for ships in the 1800s passing through Guam to and from Asia and the Philippines.
A tradition resumed
Former residents and their families began being able to visit Sumai in 2010, when the event was created by then-base commanding officer Capt. Scott Galbreaith, a move for which Guzman was thankful.
Visiting Sumai was bittersweet for Guzman
“I can’t say I feel good because I lost it, but I’m glad that all these people that come around, the descendants of Sumai, their parents are gone or their grandparents are gone but they’re here to celebrate what they’ve been brought up with," he said.
His family was told the experience of Guzman's grandmother, who, like many residents of Guam on Dec. 8, 1941, was attending Mass at the Hagåtña cathedral.
"And the first word to them was about Sumai being bombed and the bishop ... said everybody that finish the Mass go home and pack up and prepare for the war. That’s what I remember,” said John Garrido Salas, who said Guzman was like a father figure.
Capt. Michael Luckett, commanding officer of Naval Base Guam, said that unfortunately the Navy had to take a hiatus from hosting the event as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The last "Back to Sumay" event was held in 2019.
“But I am glad that now, we’re able to resume that tradition and welcome former residents of Sumai back here. I think it’s fantastic,” said Luckett.
Over food, music and entertainment, Luckett was able to mingle with former residents and said it was a pleasure to interact with the manåmko.
“It's a great opportunity to be able to hear their stories, hear about how their childhood was, what they experienced growing up and learn from that part of history,” he said.
For the Navy, the day was about building community.
“We’re all part of the island community and it’s a pleasure for me to be able to help contribute to deepening those bonds,” Luckett said.
A number of Navy volunteers were present for the event, offering assistance and a smile to those in attendance. For Chief Petty Officer Elian Martinez, it was her first experience with the event.
“I was just really interested in the history of it, everything described about it, the people coming back and the tradition, I thought it was amazing,” Martinez said.
The interaction allowed the volunteers to connect with the island’s people.
“I actually met a retired warrant officer; he was in the Navy for 28 years. He was telling me what the place looked like prior to it being a base, and the different units that were here,” she said. “It was cool. … I just think there’s a lot of tradition here and it should keep going. I think this is amazing, not only to honor them and our ancestors, but also teach the kids and keep the culture going."
The event included a Mass, fiesta and cultural performances throughout the day.