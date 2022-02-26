Man offers $100 to officers to avoid arrest

A 33-year-old man was arrested for causing a disturbance and harassment, but had an added charge after offering police officers $100 not to arrest him.
Demsas Tsegai faces several charges, according to a magistrate’s report filed at the Superior Court of Guam, including: three counts of giving of bribes as a third-degree felony; criminal trespass and harassment as petty misdemeanors; and public drunkenness as a violation.
Tsegai was at a Tamuning bar when he allegedly caused a disturbance and was asked to leave. Court documents state the bar owner, in an effort to get him to leave, agreed to cover his bar tab. Police officers were called and responded, escorting Tsegai off the premises, documents state.
He then returned about 20 minutes later and demanded to be let him to retrieve his credit card. Police were again called. Officers found him by his car at the parking lot, his eyes were bloodshot, his clothing soiled, and he was swaying while standing. When he spoke, there was a strong smell of alcohol.
During the conversation, he allegedly told officers he had found his credit card and that he just wanted to “buy a bottle.” At that point, officers took him into custody.
As he was being transported, he offered the officers $100 each if they would bring him back to his car. Officers told him attempting to bribe an officer is a crime. He repeated the offer twice more when they arrived at the central processing facility. And once more when he was being transferred to Tumon, but this time, also offering the officers breakfast and telling them to stop at a nearby ATM so he can withdraw the cash, which would be “easy money” for them.