A 28-year-old man accused of stealing a phone and assaulting a woman known to him was arrested and charged Friday.
Guam Police Department officers responded to a complaint Oct. 7 at a residence in Tamuning, court document state.
At the scene, the woman told police that Kurtis Jay Garrido assaulted her and stole her phone, according to a magistrate’s complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.
He allegedly showed up to the woman's home unexpectedly and was not welcomed there, court documents state.
Garrido unlocked her screen door through a hole and forced himself into the home, she alleged. The woman then told Garrido to leave, according to a magistrate's complaint.
Court documents allege Garrido approached the woman, who was sitting on the couch and head-butted her forehead while she was on the phone with her mother. The woman, and her mother over the phone, kept directing Garrido to leave, according to the complaint.
Then, Garrido punched the woman in the mouth and took her cellphone, worth $150, court documents stated. Officers noted that the woman had swelling on the right side of her lip.
Garrido, when arrested, was on release for cases charged in 2019, 2021 and another from earlier this year, according to court documents.
For the latest allegation against him, Garrido was charged with robbery as a third-degree felony, felony committed on release, theft as a misdemeanor and family violence as a misdemeanor.