Man on probation arrested for possession of unregistered firearms

At about 1:45 p.m. Feb. 17, officers, U.S. Marshals, and Superior Court Marshals went to a Barrigada Heights home as part of a firearms investigation and met with Bryan Ray Baza Bautista.
On Dec. 2, 2021, Marshals executed a warrant of arrest issued by the Guam Parole Board. During this operation, drugs and a firearm was found in plain view, which was seized by the Marshals and later relinquished to a GPD officer, according to a magistrate report filed with the Superior Court of Guam.
The firearm was described as a Ruger-11/22 Carbine .22 Caliber loaded with ammunition. Both the firearm and the ammunition were confiscated, court documents stated.
He is on parole for a separate case.
Bautista was arrested that day pursuant to the arrest warrant.
He was charged with possession of an unregistered firearms as a third-degree felony.
On Feb. 17, 2022, a GPD officer asked the defendant about the firearm. Bautista said Dwayne Cepeda had left the firearm at his home, court documents state. Bautista said Cepeda had asked him if he could leave the firearm at his home; the defendant allowed him to leave the firearm.
According to court documents, the defendant said he should have known better because he did not possess a firearms identification card. He said he couldn’t provide details or a description of Cepeda because Cepeda was his girlfriend’s friend and not his.
The defendant then recanted and said that it was his girlfriend who had given Cepeda permission, court documents state.
The officer pointed out to Bautista, that it was still Bautista who allowed his girlfriend to make such a decision in his home knowing that he was on parole. Bautista shrugged his shoulders and repeatedly stated "I know" and then saying he should have known better, court documents state.
An attempt had been made by law enforcement to check who owned the firearm using the Law Enforcement Records Management System, however they were unsuccessful in identifying the origin or owner of the firearm, according to documents.