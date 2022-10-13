Man seen taking coolers from 'peaceful neighborhood'

A Mangilao resident of almost 25 years woke up early last week Monday to discover he had been the victim of a burglary.
Patrick Lujan described living in a "very peaceful neighborhood" in Mangilao - so he wasn't expecting to find two coolers left in his garage had been taken.
"It's something you don't expect," Lujan said of the burglary captured on his home surveillance system.
Lujan, the owner of Guam Sports Network, organized a strongman event and explained he had a celebration dinner at his home afterward.
He decided to clean everything up the next morning. However, when he woke up at about 4:30 a.m. Monday, he noticed water bottles in his yard.
"I think, 'Wait a minute. That's not (normal).' So I turned around and the coolers are gone and I knew right away they dragged it out and dropped a couple of water bottles that were left over," Lujan recalled. He replayed his surveillance footage and saw a man drag two coolers, worth $600 and $100, into a car and drive away in the span of two minutes.
'Feeling of violation'
Though the losses amount to two coolers filled with ice and drinks, Lujan feels violated by the burglary.
"There's that feeling of violation. Anybody that enters your personal property you have that heightened alert. ... It doesn't matter what it is or how much it costs," Lujan said.
Since the theft, Lujan has been in contact with the Guam Police Department. According to GPD, officers don't get many calls in his neighborhood. Lujan took it upon himself to share the footage of the burglary with the public in an attempt to find the suspect.
In the meantime, Lujan looks back on how the public safety problems on island have become an issue compared to years past but also how the advancement of technology has made spreading the word easier.
"We never had to worry about people driving around stealing from houses, we felt secure in our own homes, we felt comfortable going to sleep, we didn't have to have cameras, we didn't have to have dogs," he said.
"Lucky thing I have a camera otherwise I would have no idea. I would have nothing to go off of. The cops (wouldn't) have anything, it's just a quick snatch and go. Thankfully, now we can push out (the video) and make people more aware."