An attorney seeking an appeal for a man serving a 90-year sentence argued to the Supreme Court of Guam that it was "too easy" for the prosecution to obtain a guilty verdict.
"These prosecutions are getting way too easy for people to get sentenced to decades of prison time and there are specific elements that must be met and they're defined in statute," Peter Perez said Friday afternoon as he argued on behalf of Rinext Riosen.
Last July, Riosen was sentenced to 90 years in prison for three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct for engaging in sexual penetration with a minor under 14 years of age, each with a special allegation of victimizing someone who is vulnerable.
According to court documents, the victim gave birth to child at age 11 after being raped by Riosen and had been repeatedly abused since she was 6.
At the December 2021 trial, which resulted in Riosen being found guilty, Perez argued terms such as "rape" and "sexual abuse" were undefined and not made clear to the jury, making the evidence insufficient to support Riosen's convictions.
And during the victim's testimony, she didn't indicate what she meant by rape nor did the prosecution attempt to make it more clear, Perez argued.
"It's not that hard, ... because when the victim says he raped me, it's very easy for the prosecutor to say, 'Well, what do you mean by raping?'" Perez said.
Prosecutor Marianne Woloschuck argued the jury was able to infer rape to mean sexual intercourse because the victim got pregnant.
As for the two other counts of Riosen's first-degree criminal sexual conduct charges, which carry 30 year sentences, Woloschuck argued the testimony was there for the jury to put together.
"The element is there and then the time periods are there for the different counts ... I think that the jury was able to put that together and the victim was able put that together and this court should also put that together so this conviction should stand," Woloshuck said.
Justices said the appeal would be taken under advisement and result in a decision and order.
"It appears to me that the prosecutor, ... it just seems to me that there needs to be a more complete line of questioning," said Justice F. Philip Carbullido. "There also needs to be sufficient evidence to satisfy the elements of the crime and prosecutors, I think, have a duty to try and do a more complete job."