Guam Police Department officers were on patrol Oct. 28 when a man flagged down responding authorities and reported that a woman had been chased by an unknown man, according to a magistrate’s complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.
The woman, who was crying heavily, allegedly told police that, David Kama Phillip, 50, had “assaulted and threatened to kill her the night before.”
Court documents state that Phillip punched, slapped and told the woman he was going “to kill her.”
Phillip is also accused of chasing and yelling at the woman.
According to court documents, the woman claimed that Phillip was “under the influence of drugs.”
The complaint indicated that the woman was still experiencing pain where Phillip punched her and told officers that he had been abusing her for the last two years.
Phillip admitted to slapping the woman and he was “sorry” for what he had done, court documents allege.
He was charged with family violence as a misdemeanor and harassment as a petty misdemeanor.