A man whom police stopped three times, twice in 2020 and once in 2021, and each time had weapons and drugs or drug paraphernalia, is now facing multiple felony charges.
Martin Lizama Jr. Salas, 25, was charged with possession with intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance as first-degree felony; possession of a schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony, three counts; and another three counts of possession of a firearm without a firearms identification card. A magistrate's complaint was filed at the Superior Court of Guam on April 21.
It's unclear from the magistrate's complaint what happened after each time he was stopped. Questions were sent to the Office of the Attorney General and the Guam Police Department Thursday afternoon.
It was two years ago, on Jan. 14, 2020, when Port Authority Police stopped a car near the Circle K/76 gas station on Route 1. Salas was the driver.
An officer searched the vehicle and found a ziplock bag with a white powdery substance, which Salas allegedly identified as “coke.” The officer also found a metal case that held an estimated 414,000 yen, in $2,000 Taiwan currency, and $1,195 U.S. dollars. Also found were two weight scales, a “Sig Saur” .22 caliber long rifle barrel; a 6-inch transparent modified glass pipe with residue; a cylinder transparent grinder; a “glock” .40 caliber magazine; two metal “GI” 5.56 magazines; an “Anderson Manufacturing” AR-15 lower receiver, and other items, court documents state.
A field test showed presumptive positive for cocaine for the contents of the ziplock bag, and a presumptive positive for methamphetamine for the residue found in the glass pipe.
About four months later, a Guam Police Department officer stopped to help the driver of a car, which was on the shoulder of the road on Route 4 in Inalåhan. Salas, who ws driving the vehicle, told the officers he didn’t have any documentation on him, “All I have are my keys and my gun,” he allegedly told the officer. The officer discovered that Salas’ driver’s license expired in 2019 and the firearm identification card expired in 2016, court documents state.
The officer searched Salas and found improved glass pipe with residue and a heat sealed straw in his pant pocket. The residue in both were suspected to be methamphetamine. In the vehicle were an unloaded black STI Gand Power GP6 semi-automatic pistol, a semi-automatic pistol magazine, and 13 full metal jacket cartridges.
He allegedly told police he borrowed the pistol from a coworker to protect his family during the pandemic. He also said he didn’t realize his firearms identification card had expired. He allegedly admitted that he had been using methamphetamine for the previous three years and he would “smoke ice about five times a month, if he had extra money," according to court documents.
Then, in a third incident, Nov. 1, 2021, a GPD officer stopped Salas in Talo’fo’fo’. He didn’t have his documents but had a gun, a Heckler & Koch .45 caliber auto pistol that was loaded and tucked under the driver’s seat, court documents state. Additional ammunition was found in the vehicle. A pipe was also found and the residue tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine, according to court documents.