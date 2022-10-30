A 33-year-old man has been arrested after being accused of slamming a 16-year-old girl to the ground.
Guam Police Department officers responded on Oct. 20 to Paseo de Susana Park in Hagåtña, according to a magistrate’s complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.
A girl told police that Joseph Roy Quichocho, 33, had thrown her to the ground, placed her in a headlock, and punched her in the chest, causing her to have shortness of breath.
Court documents state that Quichocho had a strong odor of an “intoxicating beverage.”
Officers also noted that Quichocho “could barely keep his balance” as he stood.
Quichocho was charged with child abuse as a misdemeanor and public drunkenness as a violation.