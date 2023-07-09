On Thursday, shortly after 7 a.m., a woman was driving behind a man who was operating a Harley Davidson motorcycle in Yigo when the man allegedly pulled out a firearm and “shot twice into the air with a black pistol” in front of a home.
According to a magistrate's complaint, the woman had personal knowledge of firearms and said the man was armed with two firearms.
When police responded to the incident, they encountered Sean Mitchell Cory at the residence at which the firearm was allegedly discharged. Police said he matched the description of the individual.
“The officers observed an Airsoft pistol on the kitchen table. A consented search of the residence yielded a firearm described as a Glock 34 HMM pistol, which was located on top of kitchen shelf. The report indicates that found with the firearm was a Glock 17 round and unexpended Luger HMM rounds. The report further indicates that police conducted a check of the firearm and learned that it was not registered,” the complaint stated.
Cory allegedly admitted to police that he fired two shots in front of the home but said it was the Airsoft pistol. According to the complaint, police found two expended Luger 9mm shell casings in front of the home.
Police said Cory doesn't possess a firearms identification card.
The complaint stated a pat down of Cory was conducted and a black glasses case was found in his sock. Police said the case contained straws with suspected methamphetamine residue, which was confirmed by a field test.
Cory was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony, possession of a firearm without a firearms ID as a third-degree felony, reckless conduct as a misdemeanor and unlawful discharge of a firearm as a misdemeanor.
He was booked and confined at the Department of Corrections.