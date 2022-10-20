A man is accused of stealing a purse from a woman in her vehicle, hours before she was found dead in her car.
On Tuesday, police were dispatched to the parking lot near Martinez Kitchenette in Dededo where 64-year-old Ruth Barnes, who was reported missing the night before, was found lifeless in the vehicle.
According to court documents, police reviewed surveillance footage that showed Barnes arrived at the parking lot on Monday at around 11 a.m. and returned about an hour later and remained in her car.
Around 3:02 a.m. Tuesday, surveillance footage allegedly captured Anafanso Nuokus approaching the car and turning on what appeared to be a cellphone flashlight and opened the door. Nuokus then grabbed Barnes' purse and closed the door, according to the complaint.
Various items, including approximately $400, were inside the purse and the purse itself was valued at around $200, the complaint stated.
Nuokus allegedly told officers there was less money but there was a cellphone inside the purse.
Nuokus was charged with theft of property as a third-degree felony. He was not accused of any crime related to Barnes' death, which police have said appeared to have occurred without foul play involved.
Missing
Barnes was last seen Monday morning when she left her Agana Heights home to receive dialysis.
Her son, Brian Barnes, said she did not return home at her usual time which sent the family into a panic and caused them to file a missing person's report with the Guam Police Department.
GPD confirmed the report was filed and Ruth Barnes was located, however, Brian Barnes said by that time she had already died.
Officials later added that GPD arrived to find Ruth Barnes "unconscious and unresponsive" but there appeared to be no signs of foul play.
On Wednesday afternoon, Officer Berlyn Savella told The Guam Daily Post she was unable to confirm Ruth Barnes' time of death, making it unknown whether she was alive when Nuokus was allegedly seen stealing her purse. Savella was able to say, however, the death investigation remains open and an autopsy is pending.
Savella also said the death and theft investigations are classified as two separate incidents.