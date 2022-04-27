A motorcyclist was taken to Naval Hospital Guam Wednesday afternoon after his motorcycle and a car collided on Route 10 in Mangilao.
An off-duty Guam Fire Department medical dispatcher was on the site and started CPR on the scene. When on-duty medics arrived they took over and continued administering CPR while en route to the hospital, said spokesman Firefighter Kevin Reilly. He said the motorcyclist is a man in his late 20s or early 30s.
Guam Police Department is on the scene. Officers have closed lanes and are diverting traffic as they continue to investigate.
The east and westbound lanes on Route 10, near the Mobil gas station, are temporarily closed, according to GPD spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella.
She said north-bound traffic on Route 10 is being diverted into the parking lot of Dae Hong Building, which leads to University Drive.
Traffic heading south is being routed into University Drive, where drivers will then take a right turn onto Quichocho Street, leading to Mariano Road and back to Route 10.