A 36-year-old man who allegedly attacked a someone at Dededo skate park now faces two counts of aggravated assault as third-degree felonies, with an additional special allegation of a use of deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.
On June 8, Guam police officers responded to a call from the skate park where they found a man with a black cloth wrapped tightly around his left arm, which was bleeding, according to a complaint filed with the Superior Court of Guam.
The injured person reported that a homeless man wearing a black hoodie struck him in the arm with a machete or large knife. The suspect ran away after the attack. Officials noted the injury was a deep laceration about 4 inches long and 2 inches wide.
While medics were treating the injured man, a witness pointed to a man across the street and yelled “That’s him! He’s the one with the knife!”
The man identified himself as Martin Rabun, court documents state. Rabun had a 10-inch machete with a black handle. A silver knife with an 8-inch blade was also recovered from the defendant’s waistline, according to court documents.