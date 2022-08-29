Man, woman arrested in suspicious boat landing

A Chinese man and woman were arrested on suspicion of illegally arriving on Guam by boat, according to a release sent by the Guam Police Department.
Xiao Juan Sun, a 41-year-old Chinese woman, and Ganyui Li, a 49-year-old Chinese man, were arrested after being believed to have unlawfully arrived in Guam via boat from the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, according to the release.
The Guam Daily Post news team was present to see the two escorted at the Customs and Quarantine Agency on Monday afternoon after they had been located.
Sun and Li have since been booked and confined at the Department of Corrections as both their cases will be forwarded to the Office of the Attorney General of Guam.
They were arrested on suspicion of failure to acquire clearance requirements, failure to deliver a manifest to a customs officer and invalid place of unloading, the release stated.
The multiagency task force established by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio created to respond to the increase in unlawful arrivals by boat will continue their efforts to make arrests.
Sun and Li are the third and fourth individuals to be arrested by the task force.
They also continue to encourage reporting suspicious activity to Customs at 671-642-8071 or GPD at 671-475-8615~7.
Recent arrests
In the past two weeks, Jianfeng Lu and Haize Lu were arrested and charged under suspicion of separate boat landings to Guam by boat.
Customs Director Ike Peredo explained if you are suspected of driving the boat you can be placed under arrest.
Haize Lu, a Chinese national who was arrested last week and charged over the weekend, allegedly arrived to Ritidian Point on May 27 with another Chinese national. He admitted to flying from Saipan to Rota and then coming to Guam by boat which he ordered from China, charging documents state.
Haize Lu also said he did not know anyone in Guam and had no plans of where to stay or work when he arrived.
The first man to be arrested and charged after the established multiagency task force was Jianfeng Lu, after a fisherman reported seeing "tourists" walking along the dirt road to Urunao, Post files state.
Authorities then saw Jianfeng Lu driving a car while investigating the area and later he admitted to landing on Tanguisson Beach on May 15 with two others, charging documents state.
Jianfeng Lu was released from DOC last week.
Both men however face charges of failure to acquire clearance requirements, failure to deliver a manifest to a customs officer as misdemeanors and invalid place of unloading as a violation.
Peredo
Before Sun and Li were escorted by authorities, Peredo explained the driver of the vessels landing in Guam are the ones being arrested.
"The actual operators on the boat ... is the key to the arrest," said Peredo before explaining the individuals who come here are looking for work.
Peredo added individuals are often coming to Guam to look for work in the construction business and often have places to stay despite them choosing not to tell authorities.
"We recently interpreted a lot of them don't even know where they're going to stay. I'm pretty sure they do but they won't let us know," Peredo said before adding you could face charges if you assist these individuals.