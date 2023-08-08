A man and woman died after a car collided with a power pole in Asan early Sunday morning.
On Sunday, shortly after 5 a.m., Guam Police Department patrol officers from the Southern Precinct responded to a single car collision on Route 1 by Asan Beach Park and Limtiaco Circle in Asan, police spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella stated in a press release.
The occupants of the vehicle, a man and woman, were immediately transported by Guam Fire Department personnel to U.S. Naval Hospital and Guam Regional Medical City for "serious and critical injuries." Savella explained GPD's Highway Patrol Division was subsequently activated to investigate.
"Preliminary findings indicate that a blue sedan traveling eastbound on Route 1 Marine Corps Drive veered off the roadway near Limtiaco Circle in Asan and collided with a power pole," according to Savella.
A follow-up with the hospitals later led Highway Patrol detectives to discover at about 8:30 a.m. Sunday, the woman transported to Naval Hospital "had succumbed to injuries and passed."
The man, who was also in critical condition, passed away at GMH, stated Savella, who added the time of death was not obtained.
The identities of the man and woman are pending the notification of their next of kin.
The two deaths mark the 16th and 17th traffic fatalities this year.
"The Guam Highway Patrol Division continues to conduct a thorough investigation to establish the necessary details surrounding this tragic incident. This unfortunate collision serves as a solemn reminder to all road users of the importance of driving safely and adhering to speed limits. Over the years, numerous accidents have occurred due to recklessness and speeding, resulting in unnecessary loss of lives. We urge everyone to exercise caution on the roadways, obey traffic laws and to remain mindful of their surroundings at all times," Savella stated in the release.