A man allegedly yelled at police officers investigating a traffic crash before leading them on a chase.
On Saturday evening, Guam Police Department officers were on Route 10 by the old Pizza Hut in Barrigada investigating a traffic crash when Paulino James, 45, who appeared to be barbecuing, "yelled incoherently at the GPD officers, gesturing his hands in an aggressive way while holding a beer can," a magistrate's complaint filed on Monday stated.
James was in a parking lot with several individuals who tried to control him when he caused the commotion. When the other individuals dispersed, James was seen entering the driver's side of a car, while another man entered the passenger side as they drove toward the three-way intersection.
Officers left the crash site to initiate a traffic stop by the 76/Circle K, but only James' passenger exited, with a beer can in his hand. James allegedly drove off, according to the complaint.
James was instructed to stop but refused before eventually stopping on the shoulder of Route 16 past the U.S. Postal Service Guam Main Facility. While the patrol vehicle was parked behind the vehicle, it still continued to motor forward and, as officers were about to exit the patrol car, James allegedly placed his car in reverse.
An officer tried to open the driver door of James' car as James attempted to drive off, but the windows and doors were locked and James allegedly refused to open them. The officer used a baton to shatter the window. James then "actively resisted, holding on to the steering wheel and refusing to comply with verbal commands," the complaint stated.
Officers smelled alcohol coming from James and said his eyes were bloodshot, red and watery, the complaint stated.
An officer spoke with the passenger of James' vehicle, who said they started drinking beer at about 4:30 p.m. and said James "had a lot of Budweiser before leaving," the complaint stated.
James was charged with driving while impaired, eluding a police officer and resisting arrest as misdemeanors and reckless driving while impaired as a petty misdemeanor.