Back-to-school items worth more than $18,000 are headed to students at Marcial A. Sablan Elementary School, thanks to the international donation efforts led by the Boyer family in Japan.
Bridget and Robert Boyer’s love for Guam and its people has led to an outpouring of international support for Guam’s children in need.
Through the River of Life Guam Missions Inc., a North Carolina nonprofit organization, the family received and used more than $18,000 to purchase school supplies for the 380 students at Marcial A. Sablan Elementary School.
According to the Boyers, the school principal provided an estimate of 380 students registered for the upcoming school year. They expect to be able to provide the following for each child: two packs of wide-ruled paper; one drawstring backpack; two erasers; one pencil sharpener; four pencils; one pencil pouch; two hand sanitizer holders; a set of 12 colored pencils; one water bottle; and one pack of crayons.
"We will also be providing one children’s Bible for each child,” the Boyers said.
Each student will also be given a uniform voucher to cover the cost of one uniform set.
The monetary donations were collected from stateside churches such as Crosswalks of Fayetteville, North Carolina, as well as from friends and family.
“One hundred percent of all donations are used for the children. We pay for our own travel expenses so we do not have to take away from any donations,” the Boyers said.
The Boyers will arrive on Guam on July 11, to make preparations for the event.
They have worked with the McManus family from the Christian Life Center in Hågat to host the three-day event on July 13, 14 and 15, from 5 to 7 p.m., to hand out the supplies to the schoolchildren.
“Our setup will be such that as folks come in, we will have groups of kids and parents go through stations/displays where we tell them about God and his love for us. ... We will also have people available for follow-up questions and/or individual prayer if needed,” the Boyers said.
According to the Boyers, there are no strings attached. All students enrolled at Marcial A. Sablan are encouraged to attend the event to receive their school supplies. The first night will cater to pre-K, kindergarten and first-grade students. The second night is for second- and third-grade students and the third night will be for fourth and fifth graders.
“God has really blessed our missions this year providing more donations than the previous year, so we are able to provide more assistance to the children of Marcial Sablan,” the Boyers said.
They hope to expand the donation effort to include students at other schools next time.
“Hopefully, we will continue to receive more donations in the coming years so that we can expand our assistance to kids outside of Marcial Sablan. But for now, this is the only school we are able to provide assistance for. We have a roster of the kids who are registered and will be using that to ensure we are capturing the students there,” they said.