Marines, sailors help train Palau's kids, teens

A number of the Marines who were recently in the Republic of Palau as part of Valiant Shield 2022 remained to help Palauan youth learn discipline, camaraderie and other skills.
The Marines, along with some U.S. Navy sailors, assisted with Task Force Koa Moana 22 and the O.N.E. LEEP Summer Program Learn Law Enforcement Explorers Program from June 19-24.
"Our goal as instructors is to instill discipline, integrity, honesty, and moral standards that they can learn and use in their daily lives,” said Cadet Obak J. Mad, an instructor with the 28th Basic Police Academy.
“Having Marines volunteer was beneficial because it inspired the youth, and what better way to set the example to the youth than to teach them some of the Marine Corps core values.”
The term “Omesuub Ngosisechakl Emesmechokl” translates to “learning, teaching, instruction, and to put things in order.” LEEP provides young adults an avenue to be productive in a safe environment. Participants were kids ages 6 to 17.
U.S. Marines and sailors who volunteered alongside the Palau National Police Force taught skills aimed to instill basic tenets of discipline and camaraderie, such as drill movements. The volunteers also participated in physical training with the youth, demonstrating the importance of health and wellness through physical activity.
The O.N.E. LEEP program utilizes role models who volunteer to help teach the participants, run the camp activities, and demonstrate behavior worth modeling. Throughout the week, the participants learned about Palauan traditions, leadership skills, and productive ways to contribute to their communities.
The mission of the O.N.E. LEEP program is: “To direct oneself towards a life free of crime through teachings and living by standards that create a safe and stable livelihood and community,” according to a press release.
"It was a great opportunity to immerse in the community and work with the local youth around us," said U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Samuel Fletcher, a volunteer from Task Force Koa Moana 22. "Our team jumped at the idea to work alongside the local law enforcement and help impact the community we have been with."
Marines and sailors from Task Force Koa Moana 22 are in the Republic of Palau until August, according to the press release. The task force is designed to strengthen and reinforce relationships between the U.S. and partner nations in the Indo-Pacific region and enhance interoperability with local security establishments in support of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command strategic and operational objectives.