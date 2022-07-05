Marines, sailors help train Palau's kids, teens

TOGETHER: Scarly Renguul, a searcher with the Norwegian People's Aid, left, and U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Sebastian VillaGomez, an explosive ordnance technician with Task Force Koa Moana 22, I Marine Expeditionary Force, prepares C-4 for an Explosive Effects Range in Babeldaob, Republic of Palau, June 27. The task force fosters peace and security, builds relationships, and supports an international rules-based order that benefits the Indo-Pacific region. Corp. Samuel Fletcher/U.S. Marine Corps.