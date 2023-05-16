Organizations looking to rid the community of litter can seek assistance from Matson Navigation, which is relaunching its Adahi I Tano’ cleanup program this year.
The program contributes $500 for nonprofit groups of 12 people or more that sign up and complete community projects, according to a release from Matson. Cleanup supplies like trash bags, gloves, safety vests, and a 20-foot cargo container for collecting and transporting garbage and recyclables will also be provided.
Adahi I Tano’ means “Take Care of the Land” in CHamoru. It's the 11th year of the program, according to Matson, and 187 sites throughout Guam have been cleaned up since the program started. To date, more than $165,000 have been invested in about 100 nonprofits through the program.
Interested applicants can sign up to be a part of the 2023 program. Some 24 projects are already planned for the year.
The company launched a new online application process on its Community page at Matson.com. Interested groups can also learn more by calling (671) 475-5975/5961 or by emailing adahiitano@matson.com.
Follow Adahi I Tano’ on Facebook (@matsonguamtakecareofland) and Instagram (@matsonait) to see photos from the cleanups and receive news and updates.
The first cleanup of 2023 was completed on May 6 by the Guam Women’s Masters Softball Club. The club’s 22 volunteers cleaned along Marine Corps Drive and the Hagåtña shoreline from Hagåtña Marina to Adelup Park.
“Adahi I Tano’ is one of our favorite programs because it allows us to uphold two of Matson’s long-held traditions at the same time: helping preserve and protect our natural environment while also supporting local nonprofit organizations already doing good work in our community. We support their fundraising efforts, and they help keep Guam beautiful,” said Patrick Bulaon, Matson vice president and general manager for Guam and Micronesia.