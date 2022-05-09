Mayors Council mourns death of former Sinajana Commissioner Sablan

Former Commissioner and Assistant Commissioner of Sinajana Ignacio “Ike” Sablan passed away on May 8, according to a statement from the Mayors’ Council of Guam.
He was 81 years old.
Sablan was elected by the people of Sinajana as Assistant Commissioner in November 1968 and served from January 1969 to January 1973.
He was elected as Commissioner in November 1972 and served two terms from January 1973 to June 1980 when he resigned to further his education and spend more time with his family.
"We express our deepest condolences at the passing of a colleague of the Mayors’ Council of Guam," the council stated in the release.