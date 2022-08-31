Rainy season is here and will be in full swing through the end of the year for Guam.
As readers may already know, the island has two seasons, according to the local office of the National Weather Service:
• A dry season, which is January through June.
• A wet/rainy season, which is July through December.
Some island residents, if not already experiencing it, have been dealing with flooding in their villages, due to the weather, marked by wet, gloomy days.
Village mayors and local government of Guam agencies are working to address the matter, making travel on roads smoother for constituents.
“Yes, we had but not that much and not as bad as the southern areas,” said Peter John Benavente, Dededo vice mayor. “We do get a few complaints that we address as much as we can. Basically, when we get those complaints, we go out and assess the area.”
Benavente shared with The Guam Daily Post that all his staffers are able to do to help residents is remove the debris blocking the entrance of storm water culverts and drains.
“The most I and my guys can do, as far as the drainage is concerned, is just clear the top of the drain and, hopefully, the water drains a little faster, which it does,” Benavente said. “By the same token you've got to remember those drains, sometimes they're sitting water, and it's not draining properly.”
In those situations, mayors usually reach out to the Department of Public Works for assistance, he noted.
“Obviously there's something clogged in there. So, we usually contact DPW to see if they can assist us in clearing the drain because we don't have that equipment here at the mayor's office to really clear out those drains or those water so the water can flow a lot easier,” Benavente said.
The neighborhoods the Dededo Mayor’s Office receives calls about flooding recently include Ypaopao and Santa Ana, according to Benavente.
'We all know the drill'
Malesso' is another village that encounters flooding problems during this time of year, according to Mayor Ernest Chargualaf.
“I'm alarmed by these movements,” said Chargualaf. “About a half an hour earlier, we acknowledged the flooding area. So we went there and there was no water in the canal yet, just very little water, but not even an inch of water. There was no water on the road, not in people's homes, but then we had to go back up because we're getting ready to do other things besides the rain. I didn't know where these rains came from. But then we came up there almost half an hour later and already the floodwaters were coming in from the mountain. They were dragging the bamboo down with it.”
A video submitted by a reader showed flooding water with debris, dragging bamboo through a canal in Malesso'.
Despite being inundated with water, Chargualaf told the Post that his village was all right while dealing with the wet weather.
“So we're doing OK, as far as the flooding,” he said. “I don't think there's any flooding in houses but I don't think there's anyone that was impacted adversely and (severely), but we're doing OK and I've done my part. I've been doing this job for 13 years. The people that I work with, we all know the drill.”
Meanwhile, DPW is also on the front lines, addressing flooded areas islandwide.
This time of year is usually rough on DPW, agency director Vince Arriola said in an interview on Newstalk K57 with Tyrone Taitano.
“Summer months of June, July and August are the toughest months for DPW because of the flooding issues,” said Arriola. “We've been addressing some of them. These flooding problems have been on the island for 30 to 40 years. But we solved quite a number of them.”
DPW crews were out Wednesday across the island trying to fix this issue, he noted.
“We just had a huge downpour overnight. We were at Malesso', Polaris Point, Barrigada, Tamuning, (Sånta Rita-Sumai) and Hågat,” Arriola said.
As Public Works addressed the flooding problems, Arriola mentioned that one of the big issues is at Polaris Point.
“The water is not draining at Polaris because of the high tide so the stormwater and river water from the mountains has met the high tide so the water is not going anywhere,” he said. “It doesn't matter what we do. We have to wait for the tide to go down and the stormwater will start heading out.”
Arriola assured the community that his teams are doing what they can.
“I want to let the public know we are doing our best to get the roads clear. There are other flood issues where we go to reroute the water to help residents,” he said.
Moreover, the NWS Guam Weather Forecast Office advises residents and visitors to take precautionary measures such as: do not cross flowing water in your vehicle; if driving, be alert for low visibilities and slippery roads in heavy rain; slow down where water is ponding on the road; turn around, don’t drown.
Additionally, avoid walking or driving through floodwaters, just 6 inches of moving water can knock you down, and 2 feet of water can sweep your vehicle away; stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, culverts, and creeks.
These areas can flood quickly.
The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense remind the community to practice caution while traveling in rainy conditions, drive below the speed limit and allow enough braking distance between vehicles.
For assistance with flooding and debris removal from streets, contact DPW at 671-646-3131.