The Liberation Day parade, billed as one of Guam's major annual events, will most likely roll once again July 21 along Marine Corps Drive from Adelup to Hagåtña. Some mayors have confirmed their village's participation.
"It's time to celebrate not only our liberation from the atrocities of war but certainly the war of COVID," Mayors' Council of Guam President Jesse Alig told his colleagues at a special meeting of the council Thursday via Zoom.
July 21 will mark the 78th year since Guam's liberation from Japanese occupation during World War II.
No mayor objected to the resumption of the parade. COVID-19 surges canceled the parade in 2020 and 2021.
"The Mayors Council of Guam is charged with coordinating Liberation events so this decision is in line with our mandate. As courtesy and out of respect for the office she holds, we’ll request the governor’s concurrence and guidance while we are still in a pandemic," Alig, mayor of Piti, told The Guam Daily Post.
Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's director of communications, Krystal Paco-San Agustin, said the council has contacted the governor's office, adding, "We look forward to hearing their proposal."
Guam's COVID-19 daily case number, and positivity and hospitalization rates have been declining but the island is not out of the omicron surge, health officials said Thursday.
But Guam is expected to be in the low to moderate COVID-19 transmissibility rate level and could be out of the surge shortly.
"We still have not met with the governor and lieutenant governor but I will be meeting with them soon to discuss our plans. But please know that Liberation parade will more than likely occur this year. We would like for everyone's participation," Alig said at the meeting.
Once a final decision is made, Mangilao will participate in the parade, Mayor Allan Ungacta said.
Inalåhan Mayor Anthony Chargualaf, Tamuning-Tumon-Harmon Mayor Louise Rivera, Sinajana Mayor Robert Hofmann and Alig said their villages will be represented in the parade, while Mongmong-Toto-Maite Mayor Rudy Paco said he's still thinking about it.
Despite the COVID-19 surges in 2020 and 2021, mayors did not postpone memorial services to honor those who perished during the war but the events were muted or limited in size because of social distancing and other restrictions. Liberation fireworks resumed in 2021.
Senior centers to reopen
Senior citizen centers will reopen May 2, which also coincides with the celebration of Senior Citizens Month, mayors said Thursday.
Alig said the Mangilao Senior Center will no longer be used as a COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment clinic by the middle of April, giving the Ungacta's office time for the senior center to be inspected for reopening.
Hofmann, MCOG vice president, said this also gives more than a month to notify eligible seniors that meals won't be delivered by May 2 anymore since they will be able to go to the senior centers once again.