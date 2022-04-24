Middle school students at the Department of Defense Education Activity’s McCool Elementary and Middle School learned more about careers in the military.
“It's been really fun so far. I especially love how we are seeing dogs and things. I got to see how they could control their breathing patterns with animatronic dog and then I got to see how a dog attacks a dude,” seventh-grader Norah Whiting said.
The career day event, held on Thursday, centered around military careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math.
“Today is all about inspiring the kids, broadening their horizons, their mindsets about job opportunities that they might not think of considering when they get older in high school and college. This is a chance to give them firsthand view of what people do everyday around them that they don’t see,” Cpl. Timothy Horton said.
Horton coordinated the event. Horton also shared with students what he does as a Veterinary Food Inspection Specialist.
“I'm talking to them about public health, how washing hands is important, keeping food safe and how it affects them on a broader scale," Horton said. "For example, if someone wants to hurt America or the people one way is to attack the food, because we all eat it, and if we eat that food we all end up sick."
In partnership with the school’s AVID program, Horton coordinated with multiple Army, Naval and Coast Guard members.
“We have the engineers here, the divers who work with science, and technology, Public Health Activity, engineers from the submarine where they learned about nuclear engineering,” Horton said.
The Naval Base Guam Veterinarian and Security Forces K-9 unit was also present.
"Basically, what we are trying to do is let the kids realize or at least teach them that just because you’re going into the veterinary field does not mean one specific job. There are so many jobs within the veterinary field. So you could be specialized and do internal medicine surgery. Ophthalmology, be a general practitioner but, not only that, you could be a dog handler, you could be a technician, do food inspection so you could work with the USDA, food transportation, poultry plants beef slaughter plants, there’s so many different jobs within this field. Not to think of just one idea,” said Maj. Michael Wilson of the 7353rd Veterinary Detachment.
The Veterinary Medicine Team also peaked students interest with a $60,000 simulated canine training aid that looked like a black short haired German Shepard. It was complete with detachable limbs and intestines.
“This is strictly for training, it’s got many different capabilities for things we would use down range or here in the clinic. We showed them how to find a heartbeat, where things are on a dog and how to stop bleeding if need be," said Sgt. Bryce Sonnichsen, also of the veterinary detachment.
Students like Whiting were excited to learn more.
“It just makes me more interested especially with animals. I learned how the dog attacks I didn’t know that they target the arms,” she said. “I am really interested in working with animals so that’s something I’d like to do in the future.”