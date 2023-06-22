A number of measures aimed at making public schools safer and more accommodating for students are on the agenda for lawmakers this session.
Legislation meant to mandate more strict standards for health hazards in schools to speeding the construction of a new campus for Simon Sanchez High School, among other measures, will be up for discussion.
Speaker Therese Terlaje, during a Committee on Rules meeting, said the regular June session of the Legislature could begin as early as next Tuesday.
Bill 44-37, dubbed the Safe School Facilities Act of 2023, aims to speed up response to moldy and pest-infested conditions that have plagued a number of Guam Department of Education schools. It’s sponsored by education chairman Sen. Chris Barnett.
The bill would require the GDOE superintendent to develop a standard operating procedure for identifying and eliminating hazards at public schools, from fungi and bacteria to rodents and insects. It would mandate that infested or contaminated schools be inspected once a year after any hazards are dealt with, and mandate the public be notified of hazardous conditions.
Construction of a new Sanchez High campus would get underway quicker, should Sen. Roy Quinata’s Bill 94-37 become law. The measure aims to simplify the law that authorized the construction and financing of a new Sanchez High and cut through some of the bureaucratic hurdles that have stalled the new facility.
A new charter school “whose curriculum is project-based, utilizing a critical thinking method of learning” and educates children in “the CHamoru language and history, music, physical fitness, and the performing arts” could become a reality if Bill 62-37 becomes law.
The measure, also sponsored by Barnett, would allow an existing public or private school, including religious schools, to petition to convert into a government-subsidized charter school for K3 through eighth grade.
Other measures on the agenda include:
- Bill 42-37, to require automated external defibrillators on all GDOE school campuses by June 2024.
- Bill 20-37, to restore access to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits for individuals with felony drug convictions.
- Bill 82-37, to allow Republic of Korea veterans who served with U.S. troops during the Vietnam War and Distinguished Flying Cross recipients to apply for Guam veterans license plates and allow more documents to be used for veteran qualifications.
- Bill 73-37, to create an emergency opioid access bystander program.
- Bill 36-37, meant to speed the review of critical government of Guam procurement contracts worth more than $5 million.
- Bill 101-37, to adopt updated emission standards for sulfur oxides from fuel combustion to ensure Guam meets the national ambient air quality standards.