A former government of Guam psychiatrist, Abner Pasatiempo, is no longer able to practice on Guam as his application for licensure was unanimously denied by the Guam Board of Medical Examiners.
When Pasatiempo worked at the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center, eight sexual harassment complaints were filed against him by patients who were under his care.
All of the complaints were closed last week after a forensic psychiatrist conducted a review and there was a severe departure from the standard of care – secondary to unprofessional terminology and serious boundary violations.
“Just to be sure, all of the cases are then thereby closed as this person no longer has a license on Guam and is denied licensure and is therefore no longer under the jurisdiction of the Guam Board of Medical Examiners,” GBME Chairman Nathaniel Berg said during the board’s monthly meeting Tuesday.
Dr. Annie Bordallo was the board member assigned to investigate the case. After she reviewed the complaint, medical records, all the supporting documents, and the expert witness' conclusion, Bordallo said, in part, "I agree with the findings that there was a violation of the standard of care.”
The Guam Office of the Attorney General has filed an indictment against Pasatiempo, charging him with official misconduct and harassment. The criminal case awaits resolution. Pasatiempo has moved to Alaska where he made a court appearance, denying the allegations, for the Guam case by video.
The GBME investigation into the complaints against Pasatiempo did highlight the challenges the board has in investigating complaints.
The GBME currently relies on board members and administrative staff to investigate complaints.
“Outside of the strict medical practice I think we need to have access to investigators,” Bordallo said.
The GBME has noted that hiring professional investigators is a priority that lacks funding.