Two men were sentenced to several years in prison for mailing 8 pounds of methamphetamine to Guam from California.
James Bernard Ada Mafnas and Andrew Phillip Manibusan appeared in the District Court of Guam on Tuesday afternoon for a conspiracy to distribute 50 or more grams of methamphetamine charge.
Although both men's charges stem from similar facts, they were not co-defendants and thus sentenced separately with Mafnas going first before Senior Judge Alex Munson.
Despite the prosecution asking that Mafnas receive the minimum sentence of 121 months, or about 10 years, his attorney Randall Cunliffe argued Munson could give a sentence outside the range before suggesting a 97-month sentence.
Cunliffe argued Mafnas was a minor participant in the conspiracy, which involved Manibusan and former Guam Police Department officer Jose Ananich mailing drugs to a Sånta Rita-Sumai address from Antioch California, documents state.
In addition, Cunliffe explained Mafnas resorted to using drugs as self-medication for trauma he suffered from being sexually abused by a priest on island. Post files show Mafnas is one of many clergy sex abuse victims suing the Archdiocese of Agana for compensation.
Mafnas held back tears while apologizing for his actions.
"I am sorry for bringing it to Guam. ... I know firsthand how much damage it does to a person," he said before Munson sided with the prosecution in giving Mafnas a 121-month sentence.
Manibusan
Mafnas' co-conspirator, Manibusan was sentenced immediately after, however, was delayed slightly due to arguments between attorneys on whether Manibusan was a "facilitator" or "organizer" in the conspiracy.
Manibsuan's attorney, Joseph Razzano, in particular, objected to the government's pre-sentence report which included sections suggesting there was a plan between Manibusan and Ananich to cook methamphetamine and Ananich intended to buy a warehouse to do so, Post files state.
Razzano further said Manibusan, "simply received money and bought drugs, which he sent to Guam."
Prosecutor Rosetta San Nicolas disagreed and Munson eventually sided with her as he considered Manibusan as an organizer because the "conspiracy (was) up to his eyeballs."
Manibusan then explained to Munson, the mailed meth was "supposed to be a one-time thing" in an attempt to show he is not an organizer.
"We were drowning," Manibusan said about his family, who was months behind on rent and whose car was repossessed shortly before.
Munson followed by sentencing Manibusan to 168 months, or 14 years, in federal prison.
"To bring in 8 pounds ... that's thousands of doses of crystal methamphetamine that are going to be utilized in this small community," Munson remarked after sentencing Manibusan.