On Saturday, children were given a chance to express peace through art. Their work was displayed in the center court of the Agana Shopping Center as part of the District 204 Lions Clubs' Peace Poster contest.
Each child’s entry told a unique story of how they saw peace. Some of the posters featured drawings of people of all races working together - helping one another as a community. Others drew images of friendship, love and bonding.
“Creating peace posters gives children everywhere a chance to express their visions of peace and inspire the world through art and creativity,” Cielo de los Reyes, District 204 Peace Poster contest chairperson said.
First place went to Molly Shae de la Cruz of Santa Barbara Catholic School.
Second place was awarded to Paul Demetrius Calunsag, a student at Francisco Sablan Middle School in Saipan.
Third place went to Denise Garcia from St. Anthony Catholic School. The People’s Choice Award was given to Haerim "Amy" Han from St. John’s School.
Lions Clubs around the world have hosted the contest for the last three decades.
“This year," said de los Reyes, "we invited middle school with students ages 11 to 13 years old. Only a Lions Club can sponsor a contest in a local school.”
There were a number of entries submitted, but only a handful met the strict guidelines for the contest.
“(There are) very extensive rules and guidelines that they must all follow. So, the ones in the back of the display board with no numbers, they were disqualified for not meeting the rules and guidelines but we still displayed it because the kids worked very hard and we do appreciate their hard work,” de los Reyes said.
This year’s theme was Lead with Compassion. The participating schools held a preliminary contest to choose which student’s artwork would be submitted for Saturday's competition.
“That’s why we only have a very limited number of posters. That means 10 different schools participated. Unfortunately, there were other schools but they were disqualified,” she said.
Three of the posters came from Saipan and seven posters from Guam schools.
The 10 qualified submissions were judged on originality, artist's merit and expression of theme.
“I think the judges did a really good job of checking if the posters adhered to the theme, Lead with Compassion,” de los Reyes said.
The contest is a global competition and the local judging was just the first stop.
“The winner will represent Guam and will join the international peace poster contest in Westbrooke, Illinois, the headquarters of the Lions Clubs," she said.
"Guam will be representing with 260 other countries,” she said. "The grand prize winner of that contest gets $5,000 and two family members, along with the student, gets round-trip tickets to go to United Nations, New York or Chicago, Illinois to attend the convention."
In Saturday's contest, the winner received $300.