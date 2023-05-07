To provide the island with 360 degrees of protection from a possible missile attack, the Missile Defense Agency is proposing to site its infrastructure, including live-fire counter weapons, communications teams and support services across 20 sites on Guam, many of which are on existing military property.
The planning for an Enhanced Integrated Air and Missile defense system to defend Guam against advanced missile threats rapidly evolving in the region has progressed to scoping meetings that will inform environmental studies required before construction or deployment of infrastructure can begin.
During the course of the planning, it's possible property not owned by the military also may be acquired and utilized, including beyond the 20 sites initially identified, according to an agency official.
"MDA strives to use only Department of Defense properties as sites for system components. In the event where Department of Defense property is not available to strategically locate the components on Department of Defense properties or where buffer and safety zone arcs encroach on non-federal properties, acquisition of appropriate real estate interests on non-federal property may be needed in a few areas. Site selection is evolving and additional sites may be considered,” MDA spokesperson Mark Wright said.
The 20 sites being eyed for the 360-missile defense project include areas of Naval Base Guam, Camp Blaz, South Finegayan, the former Nimitz Hill officer housing area, and a site in Malesso', which, according to the map released by MDA, is not part of a military installation.
MDA has opened the proposal up for public comments and will begin holding scoping meetings with information on its plans next month.
'Serious examination'
“It's shocking the extent of the network that is being requested or contemplated and it calls for really a serious examination about two issues, one the viability of the missile defense system,” Robert Underwood, chairman of the board for Pacific Center for Island Security, told The Guam Post Saturday.
Underwood, a former delegate to Congress and former University of Guam president, underscored the scale of the project.
“What the military is proposing is not just an antidote to potential conflict with China over the next few years, they’re proposing now a full, new framework of military activity on Guam we have never seen before," he said.
As he understands the proposal, the integrated missile defense system contains mobile elements.
“So they’re going to be not just in those sites that are identified, but, as indicated, potentially many other sites. Of course it's going to require some acquisition of private property of perhaps government of Guam property," Underwood said. “If it’s going to require some collaboration over government of Guam property, I certainly hope that those easements, requirements are made public so we know what’s going on."
Also on Underwood's mind: imagining what life for Guam residents would be like with multiple missile defense sites around the island.
“It’s effect on our daily lives, it’s effect on our economy — I don’t know. I don’t think they’re tourist attractions, so it's going to create a whole different ambiance, a whole different nature for our environment. First of all, you have to check if the system is viable then we have to analyze what kind of effect it will have on our lives,” he said.
What does that mean for the lives of Guam residents 10 years from now? What impact will it have on the environment and cultural sites? These are just a few questions Underwood has that are, at this point, unanswered.
“(Does) this system actually work or is Guam maybe being used as a test site, ... to see if it works here and then use it in other places. Being the tip of the spear also means you’re the bullseye. I’m not sure that you want to be the bullseye," he said. "Secondly, what steps are being taken by the United States and other countries in the region in order to lessen the tensions instead of increasing it? And what should Guam’s role be in this?"
Given Guam is an unincorporated territory, however, does it really have a say in how the proposal gets implemented?
“(We) won’t have a say if we don’t say anything,” Underwood said. “That’s the reality. Of course, we are powerless — we are a colony, we don’t have a vote in Congress, we don’t vote for president. We don’t have any sovereignty; of course we’re powerless at that level. But that doesn’t mean you can’t say something."
'We are the inhabitants'
Ken Kuper, a director on the PCIS board, told the Post that Guam does several things for the U.S. as a power projection hub and logistics hub. The island serves as "sort of a physical embodiment of deterrence,” he said, in the quest for national security in the region.
In response to the information of the proposal released so far, Kuper asked whether all the moves made in the interest of national security are also best for Guam’s general security. The answer is critical, according to the center official.
“We are the inhabitants. We are the people who live here. And so, what puts us first ... and how do we respond to this missile defense system not out of a place of fear and angst?” Kuper asked. “Regarding China, how do we look at it more critically? Does the proposal for the components of this missile defense system, has it been tested beyond Joint Region Marianas talking points? What is the legitimacy of the system, the comprehensive scope of effects? I think we, as a community, needs to get our information way beyond Joint Region Marianas’ press releases.”
Kuper said the project needs to be looked at as a sort of a semblance of a larger relationship between Guam and the federal government and what say the community has.
“It would be beneficial for the entire community to stay abreast of what is occuring in our backyard, what’s going on in Taiwan, what’s going on with the alliances between Japan and South Korea, what’s going on in the Phillippines, what’s going on with the Compacts of Free Association. Because, at the end of the day, all these geopolitical roads tend to lead to Guam in one way or the other,” Kuper said.
He recommends that during the process of putting together an environmental study, which is projected to be completed in early 2025, residents stay knowledgeable and informed. Doing so, according to Kuper, is one way to “stay ahead" of what may be approved.
Kuper explained the current threat to Guam using geology as a metaphor.
“The geopolitical-atonic plates are shifting and so Guam is always going to be on that fault line, so we as a community, our place in American national security is like we’re the living embodiment of a response, but the question is: Are we going to be protected and secured? Those things don’t always mean the same thing."
PCIS said it would remain involved in the issue as brokers of information and proponents for all sides of the conversation to be heard. But Underwood also pointed out that elected leaders have to bring the conversations to the forefront together.
“If it's the Department of Interior, you do that, if its connections to the Biden administration, you do that, if its going and appearing in front of congressional committees, you do that. That’s what you do. People in elected office like Attorney General Douglas Moylan, or Speaker Therese Terlaje, or the governor or (Del. James Moylan) have a whole range of opportunities for them to create that space,” Underwood said.
The united front is key, rather than accusing one another of not "doing it the right way," Underwood advised, which, according to him, "is what they seem to be doing now."
EIS process
MDA is preparing to conduct an environmental impact statement "to evaluate the potential environmental impacts and potential mitigation of deploying and operating an EIMD system to defend Guam against advanced missile threats.”
The EIS will analyze the potential impacts of missile defense radars, sensors, missile launchers, missile interceptors, construction and operation of associated support facilities and infrastructure and management of associated airspace, the MDA stated.
The agency is expected to start deployment of missile defense resources in 2027. But before then, the EIS must be completed, followed by more public meetings on the proposed action and a comment period.
In the current part of the process, public meetings on the scope of the analysis must be conducted, along with the acceptance of comments on the proposal.
The scoping meetings are set for June 14 in Mangilao, June 15 in Dededo, and June 16 in Santa Rita. The first public comment period will conclude on June 27.