Mixed martial arts fighter Ricky Camp was arrested in connection to an aggravated assault complaint filed over the weekend.
On Wednesday, the Guam Police Department issued a news release announcing the arrest of Camp on suspicion of aggravated assault, assault on a peace officer and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.
According to the release, patrol officers on Aug. 27 responded to an aggravated assault complaint filed by a victim who reported being assaulted near Tumon bar, Livehouse.
Around 2:57 a.m., officers were dispatched to Black Cat Cafe in response to a disturbance call.
"At the scene, the victim initially expressed a desire to leave and was unable to provide immediate details about the incident. Subsequently, the victim arrived at Tumon Precinct and reported being attacked by an individual (known) as Ricky Camp," the release stated.
The release stated the victim sustained multiple injuries to the face and knee area.
Separate cases
After gathering witness statements, conducting interviews and obtaining evidence, Camp was interviewed. He denied the accusations, "explaining that his interaction with the victim revolved around seeking information about vehicle damage."
The police's investigation also extended to potential involvement in other cases related to a separate aggravated assault this year and a home invasion from last year. Camp was arrested in connection to the cases.
In the separate aggravated assault investigation, a second man, Joseph Christopher Mendiola, voluntarily arrived for questioning and confessed to "assaulting the victim and implicated Ricky Camp's participation in the attack during his interview," GPD stated.
Mendiola was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault. He and Camp were booked and confined at the Department of Corrections.
GPD's case remains open. The arrest details were forwarded to the Office of the Attorney General for review.
As of press time Thursday, neither Camp nor Mendiola had been charged in the Superior Court of Guam. DOC Maj. Antone Aguon confirmed with The Guam Daily Post that Camp was set to appear before a magistrate judge on Thursday.
Active case
In November 2019, Camp was arrested after U.S. Postal Service and Customs authorities detected drugs in a parcel from Las Vegas.
Officers opened the package and discovered it contained about five pounds of methamphetamine, court documents state.
Camp has since pleaded not guilty to charges of importation of a Schedule II controlled substance as a first-degree felony, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to deliver as a first-degree felony and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.
According to Post files, it was previously stated in court that some of the evidence connected to Camp's arrest is part of an ongoing federal investigation. No charges have been filed against Camp in the District Court of Guam.