Mixed martial arts fighter Ricky "Too Slick" Camp was charged in connection to an assault reported a week ago and one in March.
On Thursday, Camp was charged in the Superior Court of Guam with aggravated assault as a third-degree felony and two counts of misdemeanor assault.
According to the magistrate's complaint, on March 19 police officers at the Central Precinct met with a man who reported Camp assaulted him.
"Man recognized defendant Camp from social media as a (Pacific Xtreme Combat) fighter," the complaint stated.
About 12 hours prior to reporting, the man alleged at 2:30 a.m. Camp approached and "berated" the man and his friend at the parking lot of King's Restaurant in Tamuning.
According to the complaint, Camp during the interaction used his right shoulder to press against the man's shoulder, punched him with an "uppercut" at the bottom the man's jaw, and punched him multiple times.
The man explained to officers he told Camp he didn't know what was going on and wanted to be left alone.
Then when the man tried to get away and was backed against a car door, Camp allegedly kicked the man's midsection approximately three times.
Another man present who attempted to punch the victim but missed later brandished a firearm to the victim.
Officers were able to see the victim's face appeared swollen, red and had signs of bruising along with cuts or abrasions on his nose.
Tumon
In a separate incident reported Aug. 27 at about 3:22 a.m. a man told officers he was "jumped" by Camp and possibly two other males in front of Tumon bar, Livehouse, according to the complaint.
The man recognized Camp to be an MMA fighter and recalled Camp telling him "F*** you," and "You don't know where I'm coming from."
Camp allegedly told the man he wanted to fight him, despite the man reporting he had no reason to fight Camp.
"Sometime during this interaction, one unknown male 'sucker punched' him, and the defendant punched him in a 'one-two' punch combination. Afterwards (victim) told officers that 'as he was collapsing to the ground, a possible third unknown male struck him in the back of the head with (what) may have been a hard object,'" the complaint stated.
The man as a result became unconscious and officers later observed during an injury check the man was bleeding from his nose, mouth and left ear and had abrasions to his left knee, small cut to his left eyebrow and bruising to his right eye.
"The report indicates that (victim) was treated at the Guam Memorial Hospital and received five staples to the back of his head," according to the complaint.
Joseph Christopher Mendiola, Camp's co-defendant and friend, allegedly admitted to being with Camp at the time of the incident and also punching the man's face.
Mendiola was charged with assault as a misdemeanor.
Felony release
With Camp having an active case in the Superior Court of Guam related to 2019 felony charges, he faces five to 25 years on top of the seven years he faced for the assault charges.
According to Post files, Camp was arrested after U.S. Postal Service and Customs authorities detected drugs in a parcel from Las Vegas.
Officers opened the package and discovered it contained about five pounds of methamphetamine, documents state.
In the new case, Camp was held in prison on a $3,000 cash bail by Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan Thursday.