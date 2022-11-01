A request made on behalf of Nicholas Moore to be released from the Department of Corrections was denied.
"No conditions would guarantee to the court that he's going to follow the conditions," Superior Court of Guam Judge Alberto Tolentino said on Monday morning to Moore's defense counsel. Moore is currently on trial for charges related to an Agana Heights shooting.
Moore has been in the custody of DOC for about 100 days after he repeatedly violated his conditions of release, which included not submitting for a drug test, making unauthorized stops and testing positive for drugs.
Moore's attorney, Michael Phillips, argued his client has been punished for his violations and stated Moore is not a danger to the community or a flight risk, which usually is a reason for release.
Prosecutor Sean Brown objected to Moore's release citing the "extensive history of violations" and a $1 million bail posted by Moore to initially be released immediately after he was charged.
"If a million dollars is not enough incentive for Mr. Moore to be on his absolute best behavior we do have people who have been waiting for trial for years and commit zero pre-trial violations," Brown said before Phillips argued again Moore is not a flight risk nor a danger to the community.
Following the arguments made by the attorneys, Tolentino said Moore is not being held because of the violations, but because he has not been able to have two third-party custodians supervise him at all times if released.
"The condition of 100 some days in there is not a punishment," Tolentino said before denying Moore's release, later adding: "The court is saying that he needs a certain condition to obtain his release and that is a third-party custodian. Everybody's forgetting that."
Trial
Prior to the denied release, Phillips also argued on a motion not all the evidence was turned over to Moore's defense team and asked Tolentino to continue the trial, which first began in June.
Tolentino denied the motion and trial will resume Tuesday morning with the cross-examination of Brian Mendiola, the alleged victim in the case.
On Monday afternoon, jurors had the opportunity to view, in person, the scene of the crime that allegedly took place in areas of Agana Heights.
Moore was charged with aggravated assault, terrorizing and illegally possessing a weapon after being accused of shooting Mendiola on the night of Oct. 15, 2020.