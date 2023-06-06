Moore released from DOC, trial for drive-by shooting put on hold

Nicholas Moore was ordered to be released from prison, as he is expected to go to trial in August for charges related to the death of Michael Castro.
On Monday, in the Superior Court of Guam, Moore appeared before Judge Alberto Tolentino for a request to be released from the Department of Corrections.
Moore has been confined at DOC since July 2022 after several violations of his conditions of release, including making unauthorized stops while on house arrest, testing positive for drugs and not submitting to a drug test. His most recent violation, which led to Moore's incarceration, was for not appearing in court on the first day of his jury selection and trial.
Moore's attorney, Michael Phillips, made the request on the basis his client has spent enough time in prison to be "attributed to his wrongdoing."
In addition, Phillips said he needs Moore to be released, so they could thoroughly prepare for his trial in August, related to the death of Castro in October 2020.
"Every day that goes by that we're not able to spend all of our resources addressing that case really, really hurts my client," Phillips stated.
He also requested Moore's case stemming from a drive-by shooting in Agana Heights be put on hold.
Prosecuting attorney Basil O'Mallan "strongly opposed" Moore's release.
"He's had his opportunities in the past ... (and) he's screwed them up each time," said O'Mallan.
Tolentino ordered Moore to be placed on house arrest and be electronically monitored.
Tolentino also allowed the shooting trial to be put on hold, stating the murder trial before Judge Maria Cenzon was "a lot more important."
Tolentino warned Moore of the consequences if he violates release conditions again.
"Violate the court order, ... you will be brought back in ... and you lose your freedom again until the case is resolved. Are we clear?" Tolentino asked Moore.
"Yes, your honor," Moore replied.