A judge allowed the trial connected to Nicholas Moore's Agana Heights shooting charges to continue despite an argument the defense was deprived of evidence.
Last week, after it was revealed a photo of a .45 caliber pistol and the physical gun itself was not turned over to Moore's defense team, they asked the court for a mistrial.
Arguments on the mistrial were subsequently held on Friday in which Moore's team said the prosecution did not follow the law by not turning over the evidence. However, the prosecution argued it was turned over to them but as evidence in Moore's case connected to the death of Michael Castro.
Despite the gun being in the defense's possession, attorneys William Gavras and Michael Phillips said on Friday, the photo of the gun was like "finding a needle in a haystack" and thus prejudicial to Moore's case, which included trying to convince the jury Eric Salone, Moore's co-defendant testifying in the trial, was the only one to fire a weapon the night of the shooting.
The prosecution responded any mention of the .45 caliber pistol was not going to be introduced in the case.
In the order that was issued by Judge Alberto E. Tolentino, he denied the motion for a mistrial stating the "exculpatory nature of the .45 caliber pistol and the photograph are not evident."
"The evidence is not exculpatory," Tolentino added before also ordering neither parties shall reveal to the prosecution is in possession of the .45 caliber pistol or the photo of the gun.
Moore's trial resumes Tuesday afternoon as he faces charges of terrorizing, aggravated assault and illegal weapons possession connected to a drive-by shooting in Agana Heights on Oct. 15, 2020.
He is also being charged with the murder of Castro two weeks after the drive-by shooting, and with having sexual relations with a minor under the age of 16 around December 2016 and January 2017.