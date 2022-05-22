As the cost of gas, food, utilities and other necessities rise, more people are turning to growing their own food, farming chickens for eggs and essentially turning back to the land.
“People are very much interested in growing their own food and concerned about the situation,” said Michelle Crisostomo, Guåhan Sustainable Culture president and cofounder.
Gas prices increased twice this month, nearly doubling what drivers were paying at the pump in 2020. On May 5, prices breached the $6 mark at $6.04 for a gallon of regular-grade fuel, which jumped again on May 19 to $6.19 a gallon.
Between COVID-19 disrupting supply chains and labor, as well as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the cost of food and other products also has increased. A case of chicken that was $43.99 in 2020 is $48.99 at some stores as of March. A 50-pound bag of Calrose rice was about $27.99 two years ago and is now $37.99 in some stores.
And it’s not clear if the pace increases is going to slow soon. Guam residents now face higher shipping rates, the possibility of increased gasoline prices, and climbing utility rates.
On Saturday, Guåhan Sustainable Culture and its Americorps partners were in Hagåtña with a crowd of volunteers expanding the community garden, which has a variety of fruit and vegetable plants. The garden is also a center of activity, including planting classes, seed distribution and other programs that teach and then support people aiming to grow their own food.
“Since we started we’ve had people who were interested. There wasn’t anyone else doing what we do,” Crisostomo said. “And then the pandemic hit, and there was a huge increase in people wanting to grow their own food. And it’s just continued from there.”
Guåhan Sustainaable Culture’s partnership with Guam Green Growth and Americorps helped create a second community garden in Talo’fo’fo' earlier this year.
“And now we’re looking at one in the north, like in Dededo,” she said. “There are a lot of people living up north and we believe bringing what we’re doing in Hagåtña to that area so we can help people … They can come and get free seeds and free seedlings, and use the gardens as a demonstration of what they can do at home.”
The organization also started an egg production program last year, which included bringing in hens from the mainland and teaching participating families how to raise them.
“We’ve gotten them to where they’re raising the hens and getting enough eggs for their families and even to give away and some are selling,” Crisostomo said with excitement.
But even Guåhan Sustainble Culture isn't immune to the impact of increased shipping rates, which is making it more costly to ship in chickens, seeds and other supplies.
They're hoping to get more farmers to be able to provide eggs for incubation so they can raise hens here instead of flying them in. Similarly, they're looking to gather more seeds locally to give away to those planting.
Volunteers and upcoming programs
This summer the organization is also hosting Li’l Sprouts, a summer program for middle school students interested in learning more about sustainability, health and wellness, and nutrition.
“And I think it’s important to get them interested at a young age so it will stick with them as they get older,” Crisostomo said, noting the program grew out of parents’ expressed desires for their children to learn more about gardening. That will be followed up with an after-school program for elementary school children in the upcoming school year.
With the expanding community gardens and educational programs, Crisostomo said they’re looking for more volunteers who can commit to a certain amount of hours on a regular basis.