The Guam Crime Stoppers is asking for the community’s help in finding the individuals responsible for a theft that occurred at Morrico Equipment in Tamuning.
Sometime between 5:25 a.m. and 5:45 a.m., Monday, April 11, surveillance video captured a dark blue Toyota Highlander towing an orange Wanco trailer light tower out of the Morrico Equipment yard, according to a Guam Police Department preliminary report.
Aside from the Guam Crime Stoppers reward, Morrico Equipment is offering a $2,000 reward for information that will lead to an arrest.
Anyone with information about this case is urged to call the Guam Police Department at 472-8911 or 475-8615~7. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call the Guam Crime Stoppers 24-hour hotline at 477-HELP or submit a tip online at guam.crimestoppersweb.com. All calls will remain anonymous and a cash reward of up to $1,000 could be paid if the information provided leads to an arrest or a grand jury indictment.