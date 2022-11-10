Douglas Moylan is ready to get to work as the newly elected attorney general, however, incumbent Leevin Camacho has yet to concede as there are pending ballots cast for the 2022 general election still to be counted.
Throughout the counting of all 67 precincts, the race between Moylan and incumbent attorney general Camacho was close as they, at separate times, gained and regained the lead - but only by a razor-thin margin.
By the end of the counting process early Wednesday morning, Moylan came out on top with 46.26% of the votes counted, or 14,952 votes, while Camacho had 77 votes less at 14,875.
Moylan, who was watching the results come in at the Camacho-Ada headquarters in Tamuning, spoke with The Guam Daily Post after the final, unofficial results were announced, and said he was happy and thankful for his supporters in securing a victory.
Moylan, who was the island's first elected attorney general back in 2003, said he wanted to "make Guam safe again" and he ran on the platform of being the "toughest" AG on crime.
Moylan also said he intends to get started in "analyzing the problems at the AG's office" to fulfill his mandate of "providing better prosecution against criminals (and) keep people safe at night."
Pending ballots
In a post to social media made Wednesday afternoon, Camacho wrote "I am holding my head high."
He did not concede the race in the statement, but did reference pending ballots that still have to be counted in this year's general election.
"Results will not be finalized until at least Nov. 23, 2022 because provisional and absentee ballots must be counted. There is also a very real likelihood of (an) automatic recount," Camacho wrote before adding, "Regardless of the outcome, I look forward to continuing to fight for you and serving the people of Guam."
According to Guam Election Commission executive director Maria Pangelinan, the pending ballots to be counted equal more votes than the margin of victory in the AG contest, including 200 provisional ballots cast on Election Day.
Not all will be actually tabulated in with the prior total, Pangelinan clarified.
While provisional ballots cast by voters who showed up to the wrong polling site will be counted, others considered invalid, because, for example, the voter is no longer registered with the GEC, will be discarded. There is also a final set of absentee ballots that need to be accounted for, including votes cast by homebound residents on Election Day.
Write-in effort
The self-proclaimed underdog in the race, Peter Santos, who declared his write-in candidacy after the primary election, said although "he wanted to win," his campaign nevertheless was a success, as there were 2,495 write-in votes in the AG race.
Santos also said he ran to show the problems he sees at the prosecution office and offered to help Moylan fix them.
"I did reach out to Doug (Moylan) and let him know that I'm open to dialogue with him to assist in solving the problems because I didn't just run this race because I wanted to be the AG, I ran in this race because I wanted the problem to be fixed," said Santos who described his campaign as informational in shedding light on the state of the attorney general's office that he felt swayed independent voters.
It was not disclosed how many of the write-in votes were for Santos.