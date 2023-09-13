Nine months into his first term and Del. Jim Moylan’s campaign committee has already begun fundraising.
Photos shared with The Guam Daily Post show that the committee James Moylan for Congress is selling $10 tickets for “Happy Hour With Jim Moylan,” an upcoming fundraiser in October.
Though the next delegate election is still over a year out, Moylan’s office confirmed that he’s seeking to retain his seat in Congress.
“Congressman Moylan is focused on establishing tenure in Washington, D.C. and continuing the work he began,” the delegate’s spokesperson Hannah D’Avanzo told the Post in a statement.
“It became apparent to our office after Congressman Moylan won the election and became Guam's representative in Washington, D.C., that many people had little knowledge of Guam or the island's unique needs. The congressman made it his mission to change that and has been working hard to increase awareness of Guam's priorities in Congress,” she said.
As a freshman member of Congress, Moylan’s campaign committee has already proven adept at raising money.
Federal Election Commission filings show Moylan raised more than his Democrat competitor in last year’s race, former Guam senator and long-time speaker Judith Won Pat, who raised about $99,000 and spent over $88,000. The incumbent Moylan also managed to outdo former delegate Michael San Nicolas, whose campaign raised a little over $114,000 in San Nicolas' first election bid and nearly $95,000 in his second.
All that pales in comparison to what former long-time Democrat Delegate Madeleine Bordallo routinely fundraised during her 16-year tenure in Congress. Notably, Bordallo spent just shy of half a million dollars to defeat Republican challenger and current Sen. Frank Blas Jr. in the 2012 race, FEC filings show.
In any case, D’Avanzo told the Post that Moylan wants to continue building on successes they’ve already seen in the nation’s capital.
“Since January, we have seen tremendous progress and will continue on this path.
Congressman Moylan has brought many of his colleagues to Guam, and he continues to receive inquiries from colleagues who would like to visit and learn about our challenges, priorities and values,” D’Avanzo said.
“The work continues, and we are confident that he will work tirelessly to make Guam's voice heard in Washington, D.C. for years to come.”