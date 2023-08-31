Sen. Jesse Lujan will be taking the lead on work to strengthen the relationship between Guam and the Philippines, on behalf of Del. James Moylan’s office.
Moylan appointed Lujan as Guam-Philippines legislative liaison on Monday. The delegate recently was selected to co-lead the Philippines Friendship Caucus in the House of Representatives. He wrote to Lujan that he will need a partner in the Legislature who “shares the same principles on the issues.”
Guam-only visa waivers for Philippine citizens, Medicare portability and more opportunities for medical professionals to come to Guam on H-1B visas are a few of the areas that Moylan has committed to finding support for in the Philippines Friendship Caucus. Progress on the visa waiver front is the first issue that Moylan and Lujan are tackling, the delegate wrote.
Moylan told Lujan his appointment as liaison was in consideration of “your experience and advocacy on key topics.”
As liaison, Lujan will be responsible for enhancing local collaboration on topics that benefit Guam and the Philippines, gauging local support for proposed changes and raising awareness on issues that have to be addressed at the federal level, the delegate stated.
The Guam senator welcomed the appointment, according to a news release from his office.
“The Philippines is an important ally for Guam to have. We can attribute many of the key factors of our economy to the migration of Filipinos. The presence and growth of the Filipino community on Guam has benefited our island and people with their contributions to our society by sharing their culture, values, generosity, skills, friendship, and more,” Lujan said in a statement. " ... Ultimately, this appointment is one way of strengthening the bonds between us."
Lujan and his wife, Mary Ann Suyao-Lujan, who is the vice mayor of Guimbal, Iloilo, Philippines, recently celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary, the release stated.
“I gladly accept this position and will diligently take on the role. I am committed to furthering the partnership between Guam and the Philippines and will do my best to strengthen our relationship,” Lujan stated.