It's been one week since 40-year-old Jerome Cruz escaped the fire that took the home he shares with his mom.
Hospitalized at the Guam Regional Medical City and recovering from serious injuries he sustained, Cruz shared with The Guam Daily Post the moment he thought it was “over.”
Cruz arrived home on Monday, Sept. 26 after a long day of work — hungry, thirsty and exhausted.
“I was really tired and when I got home I was warming up the food that my mom cooked, when I was doing that I guess I nodded out a little bit, I fell asleep,” he said.
Cruz lived in a small tin and wood house in Pagat, Mangilao. His food was cooked on a portable gas stove that was near a couch. Cruz nodded off on the couch for only a couple of minutes before he awoke in pain.
“I guess I hit the stove,” Cruz recounted. “My face and my clothes were on fire.”
Cruz, with flames all around him, ran out of the house.
“I just turned around and tried to run out and get the fire off. … I opened the door and ran out and I laid on the ground and started rolling over trying to pat myself. My mom ran to me, I don’t know what was going through my mind, it was so fast,” Cruz said. "It was painful. … It engulfed my whole upper part of my body.”
Cruz’s mom ran to her son’s aid. In those moments, Cruz said he thought, “This was it.”
“I thought so, I thought so," he said about feeling he was in a life-or-death situation. "My mom was hovering over me telling someone to call the ambulance for help."
Cruz suffered significant burns to his face, chest and hands. Although it's been a week since the incident, Cruz still feels a burning sensation on his body. It's a pain he has "to deal with," he told The Guam Daily Post.
“I just have to, it's something that I have to deal with,” he said. “I might not need skin grafting, so I guess it will heal in due time.”
'I have nowhere else to go'
Cruz does not know when he will be released from the hospital, or where he and his mom will go now that their home was taken by the blaze.
“I lost everything in this fire, I have nowhere else to go. She has nowhere to go either,” he said. ”She is really sad about it."
But it's not just about the fire or the injuries Cruz sustained. Days after the fire, Cruz’s father died. Although his father’s death was not related to the fire, it was an emotional blow.
“There’s a lot of things that we’ve been through in life, we are just trying to take it day by day,” he said.
He is also struggling with how to pay for the medical treatment he is receiving. Cruz is one of many on Guam without medical insurance.
His family has set up a GoFundMe fundraising page, titled Helping Jerome Recover, in the hopes of helping Cruz get back on his feet after he is released from the hospital.
"When he is released from the hospital, he will need a stable place to live, and we are asking family, friends and the community to make this possible. To help with medical expenses, the rebuilding of his home and to assist with other necessities he may need for his long journey to recovery,” the fundraising page states.
The family set a goal of $10,000. As of Monday, $490 was raised.
"Please consider supporting him as he continues looking forward to a new start. Thank you for being such a generous community. Our family truly appreciates the outpouring of love, support, and prayers,” his sister, Rosaliz Cruz, said.