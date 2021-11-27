Across the Mid-Atlantic, giant oak trees are dying

Jason and Aga Jones loved the magnificent oak tree that was once the centerpiece of their backyard. In 2013 - a year after they bought their home in Takoma Park, Maryland - they restored a circular stone retaining wall around the base of the tree. In 2019, they added an extension to the back of the home with enormous windows from which they could admire the majestic branches and watch squirrels build nests and collect acorns.
Then late last summer, when they hired a company to lop off branches encroaching on the neighbor's yard, the company's workers pointed out ominous symptoms: browning leaves, dead branches. Within a year, the tree was dead.
"It's sad. We bought the house because of this oak tree. It's a great old tree," Jason Jones said, shaking his head as he peered up at the brown leaves clinging to lifeless limbs on the last evening before workers came to cut it down.
He fetched a tape measure from his basement to take stock of the tree: 12 feet in circumference, 4 feet in diameter. "A couple of arborists told me that it is probably one of the oldest trees in the state, but unfortunately it has the blight and it has to come down," he said, looking across his neighborhood's sweeping green canopy, then back at his own withered oak.
Oak trees are dying across the Mid-Atlantic region, crippled by extreme weather, old age, construction and development, then finally succumbing to disease and pests. Experts say the oak decline was triggered by the year of record rainfall that waterlogged the Washington region from 2018 to 2019, immediately followed by a flash drought in the hot, dry summer of 2019.
"The anaerobic conditions of flooded soil are not good for oaks," said Karen Rane, director of the Plant Diagnostic Laboratory at the University of Maryland, noting that many of the hard-hit oaks are next to highway construction, where there are changes in drainage and soil compaction.
"They lose oxygen in the soil. That's stress on older trees - or on any tree, but older ones can't tolerate it the way younger trees can. That may have triggered an acceleration of decline in these older trees," Rane said. "Once the trees weaken, trees emit signals that allow opportunistic insects to find them and attack. That's the last straw that breaks the camel's back."
The oak decline has affected the Washington area and states including Pennsylvania, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, West Virginia and New Jersey, experts said. Symptoms are early browning of leaves, thinning canopy cover and loss of branches, Dorothy Borowy, an ecologist and coordinator of integrated pest management for the National Park Service's Washington region, wrote in an article last year.
Anne Arundel County in Maryland has even set up a web page where residents can report sick or dying trees.
The resulting tree loss has been most evident in communities with older trees, such as Takoma Park, where residents fret as the roar of chain saws and mulching machines portends the loss of another big shade tree.
Takoma Park, a suburb known as a liberal enclave, has strict provisions to protect its trees. A permit is required for the removal of any tree, living or dead, with a trunk more than two feet in circumference, and for any construction, excavation or pruning that would remove more than 10 percent of the "live canopy."
Marty Frye, the city's urban forest manager, said that in the years he has worked for Takoma Park, more than half of the tree removal permits he has reviewed have been for oak trees. He started his current job in October 2020 but began working on the city's tree removal permits about three years ago - which is when, he said colleagues and property owners told him, the uptick in oak tree deaths began.
Some trees die slowly, losing branches over many years, Frye said. But others, such as the Jones family's tree, die suddenly.
"That's a more disconcerting, shocking sight," Frye said. "It seemed to leaf out pretty well, then it browned out kind of early. It is consistent with the Ambrosia beetle putting the nail in the coffin."
The early symptoms of a sick tree are subtle: a thinner canopy, reduced leaf size and new twigs that are about half the usual length, Clement said. "People don't notice leaf size, how thin a canopy looks, if you see light through the canopy - those are subtle indications that things are on a less-than-normal path."
Most important, said David Clement with the Plant Diagnostic Laboratory at the University of Maryland, is a tree replacement strategy - a 25-to-30-year cycle of adding, removing and replacing trees.
"When a big tree comes down, plant with another big tree - not with a short-lived tree," Clement said. "I would encourage people to keep planting more shade trees. Stagger their planting, space out the plantings. If you have a small yard, a single large tree is all you really have room for."