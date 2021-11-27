The White House has launched a new energy division of its Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) and appointed Sally Benson, a well-known energy expert at Stanford University, to a high-level position to contribute to climate change policy.
The announcement, scheduled for Wednesday, illustrates that the White House is racing to fulfill President Joe Biden's ambitious commitments to combat climate change, particularly as Republicans ramp up their attacks on the administration over high gas prices ahead of the holiday season.
Biden has called for achieving 100% clean electricity by 2035 and eliminating the nation's carbon emissions by 2050. Meeting those goals will require a total transformation of America's industrial and transportation systems, including a massive shift away from fossil fuels and toward renewable energy to power homes, businesses, cars and factories.
Benson will serve as deputy director for energy and chief strategist for the energy transition at OSTP. She will also work closely with two other prominent women in U.S. climate policy: Gina McCarthy, the White House national climate adviser, and Jane Lubchenco, deputy director for climate and environment at OSTP.
In an interview with The Washington Post, Benson said that one of her top priorities is ensuring that the swift transition to a clean energy economy benefits all Americans, rather than leaving behind some workers in the oil and gas sector and other polluting industries.
"We have a 120-year-old energy system that was built over a long time period, and we're talking about very quickly changing that to a new system," she said. "And this is a huge opportunity for American industry, for American workers, to lead."