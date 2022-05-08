Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific recently awarded two projects for local military bases that total $123 million.
Gilbane SMCC ECC LLC of Concord, California won a $75 million firm-fixed price task order under a multiple award construction contract for the construction of various facilities at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz in Dededo.
The project is another step toward relocating U.S. Marine forces from Okinawa to Guam, said Donald Baldwin, chief of staff for Camp Blaz.
The project includes a permanent maintenance building, an administrative building, and other facilities that require operational, maintenance and support facilities to conduct the mission requirements of the Marine Air Ground Combat Task Force operating out of Naval Support Activity MCBCB.
NAVFAC also awarded a $48 million firm-fixed price task order under a multiple-award construction contract to Black Construction-Tutor Perini JV for an aviation building at Andersen Air Force Base. The work is expected to be completed by August 2024, according to a press release from NAVFAC Pacific.
“The Marine aviation administrative building at AAFB will enhance our lethal and ready teams by providing the space and technology to continue to project airpower as a joint force,” said Col. David K. Aragon, vice commander, 36th Wing AAFB Guam.
The project includes a permanent aviation administrative building that will provide command and administrative areas for Marine Aircraft Group Headquarters, Marine Air Control Group Detachment, and air operations personnel, as well as support Marine Corps aircraft and personal on AAFB and Marine Corps Base Guam operations.
“We look forward to the continued coordination and teamwork between NAVFAC, Headquarters United States Marine Corps, Marine Expeditionary Force, and United States Air Force 36th Wing,” said Morris Ishida, project manager, NAVFAC Pacific Design and Construction.