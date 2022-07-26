Motorists traveling near Latte Heights in Mangilao and Gayinero Drive in Yigo should be aware of two new four-way stop signs recently installed by the Department of Public Works.
DPW made the changes to the traffic pattern effective last Saturday. Signs warning motorists of the change were posted over the previous week at both intersections.
According to DPW, the new stop signs were installed along Route 15 as a safety measure. The improvements are at the intersections of Route 15/Route 26 and Route 15/Gayinero Drive.
Previously, motorists traveled along Route 15 without stopping from Yigo to Mangilao.
DPW advises the public to use caution and to follow the all-way, or four-way stop rules when approaching these intersections.