A new community garden was unveiled to the public Tuesday by Guam Green Growth and Guahan Sustainable Culture at the sports complex in Dededo, which will offer education and fresh foods to local residents.
“It’s really great to be here because of all the partnerships, everyone who trusted our organization to carry out this project and for that we are extremely grateful,” said Michelle Crisostomo, the president and co-founder of Guahan Sustainable Culture. “Our vision as an organization is to see an island where our people are proficient and cultivating their own food and where our land, air and seas can be sustained for future generations. So that’s why we are committed to Guam Green Growth initiatives and the sustainable development goals. With a vision so big, we can’t do this alone. Together we have the power to change our food system, bring our island closer to food sovereignty and sustainability.”
During the ground raising ceremony, Crisostomo explained to those in attendance what makes the newly planted garden stand out from other community gardens.
“The special feature of this garden is the upcycled and found materials that would have otherwise gone to waste,” she said. “So that is something that makes this particular garden unique. We have the used tires ... that have seedlings that would be pollinators. They are flowers that would attract pollinators to the garden to help pollinate the garden throughout.”
Farm to Table provided the raised beds to plant herbs such as basil and dill. Other crops like radish, okra and hot peppers will be planted in the repurposed concrete blocks in the garden.
“This is going to be a great addition to the Dededo Sports Complex. Aside from all the fresh food that we are going to grow here, it would provide a lot of opportunities for health, recreation, exercise, stress relief and education such as workshops and give out free seeds and seedlings,” Crisostomo said. “It will also provide social opportunities to help build a sense of community.”
Officials at the event touted the effort led by organizations like G3 and GSC, which they said shows Guam adapting to the evolving greener economy.
“A few months ago we were at the World Summit on Island Sustainability in the Galápagos Islands,” said Austin Shelton, director of the University of Guam Center for Island Sustainability. “They invited us there because they heard about the amazing work that we are doing here in Guam. We are actually leading the way in several different areas in bringing islands toward the sustainable future.”
Dededo's community garden is another demonstration of Guam having a sustainable future again, he added during his remarks.
“We see it once we plant these vegetables and fruits,” Shelton said. “We are creating another beacon from the south in Talo’fo’fo’, central in Hagåtña and now here north in Dededo. We have a new beacon of food security and education coming up for our island to see and build this bridge to our sustainable future again. The story that we told that a pirate explorer that came to the islands and the proas all surrounded his ship. He said that he has never seen anything faster than these flying proas except maybe a horse but that runs out of energy after so long. So these proas were an incredible technology that he saw nowhere else in the world. You know what that tells us that, we have been explaining at the University of Guam, is that we actually have island wisdom. We have wisdom of things and that we knew how to do things way before anyone showed up and told us. We did it, we used to be sustainable, we had food to feed ourselves. We were trading among our islands but after that time when our proas got burned. Our sustainability got interrupted. But we still know how to do it. We are building bridges now from that past where we were a sustainable society to our future where we will be fully sustainable and so that’s what we are doing here in building this new community garden.”
The garden will be curated by GSC.
“We are happy to see everyone here today who supports the initiative and community garden,” Crisostomo said.