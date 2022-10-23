New courtroom open by Oct. 31

An eighth courtroom for the Superior Court of Guam is scheduled to open by the end of the month.
The update on the addition to the local judiciary came during a monthly council meeting held Thursday.
"The eighth courtroom is 90-something percent ready to be turned over for operation," said Administrator of the Courts Kristina Baird, who added the repairs and testing of equipment are currently being done for the new area.
Earlier in the judicial council meeting, the court's financial administrator, Dianne Gudmalin, said $400,000 from a proposed 2023 fiscal year budget will be used for an eighth Superior Court judge and staff.
Gudmalin added the total fiscal year budget for the Judiciary of Guam, which also includes the Supreme Court of Guam and probation services, is about $36 million.
COVID-19 cases
Also discussed during the meeting was a positive pandemic bench mark achieved: a lack of new, recent COVID-19 cases among judiciary employees.
On Thursday afternoon, Baird reported to the council there have not been any new COVID-19 infections reported to management for the past two weeks.
"The judiciary finally hit a lull with COVID cases," Baird said, later adding, "We have not had one reported positive employee at the judiciary."
According to Baird, the local courts will continue practicing preventive measures.
"Virtual platforms continue to be encouraged as an alternative use to in-person proceedings so that we may minimize potential COVID exposure," Baird added, while also including heavy sanitization is being done and masks continue to be worn at all times during in-person treatment sessions for the court's Client Services Division and probation.