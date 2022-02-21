There is "no blanket waiver" of the $23 million in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance overpayments on Guam but new federal guidance makes it easier to waive nonfraudulent overpayments, Guam Department of Labor Director David Dell'Isola said Friday.
Dell'Isola said he signed some $330,000 worth of PUA overpayment waivers on Thursday alone, involving 35 separate overpayments.
"The new federal guidance affirms and reinforces what we have already been doing, which is the liberal application of the waiver. With the new guidance, it makes it faster for us to determine whether to grant a waiver, so long as it's not a fraudulent overpayment," he told The Guam Daily Post.
This means more waivers could be approved in the weeks ahead.
Nonfraudulent overpayments could have been due to an error by GDOL or an honest mistake by the claimant.
Among those considered fraudulent are those who did not claim all earnings in order to boost PUA claims, Dell'Isola said.
GDOL sent out PUA, Federal Pandemic Unemployment Commission and Lost Wages Assistance overpayment notices and many have started paying back.
They include those who received both PUA and then also benefited from the Paycheck Protection Program.
However, despite the new guidance and despite requests for a waiver, many still do not meet the conditions for a waiver, Dell'Isola said.
$32K repayment due from a claimant cannot be waived
An example is a recent decision on a more than $32,000 overpayment that GDOL said is not waivable, and the claimant is therefore still required to pay the amount back.
Dell'Isola said those whose waivers were previously denied would be reviewed once again based on the new guidance. They do not have to resubmit an application.
The U.S. Department of Labor issued the new guidance to help labor agencies deal with overpayments when the claimant is not at fault, under five scenarios:
- A claimant responded “no” to being able and available for work and the state issued payment for PUA or similar benefits without adjudicating the eligibility issue.
- A claimant was eligible for payment and the state issued payment at a higher weekly benefit amount under PUA.
- The claimant responded “no” to being unemployed, partially unemployed or unable or unavailable to work due to the approved coronavirus-related reasons, and the state paid PUA. When asked to self-certify, the individual did not respond or confirmed that none of the approved COVID-19-related reasons applied and the state issued payment, resulting in overpayment for the week.
- The individual submitted required proof of earnings used to calculate a PUA weekly benefit amount and the state incorrectly processed the calculation resulting in a higher weekly benefit amount under the PUA program.
- The individual submitted proof of self-employment earnings to establish eligibility for mixed earners unemployment compensation program and the state incorrectly processed the information, resulting in overpayment.
When states waive recovery of overpayment, collection activities cease, USDOL said.
"Fraudulent overpayments remain exempt from waiver and must be repaid," USDOL said.
The federal DOL said during the height of the pandemic, records were broken as millions of Americans filed claims for unemployment benefits.
As demand soared and guidance evolved, states paid benefits, in some cases, to individuals who were not entitled to receive them, although the individuals were not at fault.
On Friday, some Guam residents told The Guam Daily Post they received notices of PUA overpayment and inquired whether they still need to repay after the new guidance came out.
One of them got an overpayment notice of more than $22,000, and just recently asked for a waiver application form.
Some, with overpayments as of Friday, had not submitted an application for a waiver, however.
Others also have not found a new job or are still financially struggling and said they won't be able to repay the overpayments.
Dell'Isola said every individual waiver request will be reviewed, reiterating that there is no automatic waiver.
Since June 2020, more than $808 million in PUA and related benefits has gone to workers who were laid off, furloughed or had their hours cut as the COVID-19 pandemic slammed the Guam economy.
Dell'Isola said there is still about $23 million in overpayments, and that amount, he said, "ebbs and flows" as appeals hearings, waivers and repayment continue.