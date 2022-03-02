A monument honoring ancestral burials found at Sabånan Fadang during the construction of Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz was completed on Feb. 11, according to a press release.
The burial site includes seven grave pits from the Latte Period to the very early Post-Contact Period. The meticulous archaeological work of the MCB Camp Blaz cultural resources team allowed historians to permanently record important details and gather physical evidence of Guam's history for the benefit of the public and future generations, officials stated in the press release.
“The complex and meaningful ways these individuals were buried shed light on traditional CHamoru burial practices,” said Cacilie Craft, Kleinfelder GANDA senior archaeologist and regional manager. “We have evidence of cremation, of possible dental work, allusions to kinship bonds, and overall, more evidence that the interior plateau was more heavily utilized than archaeologists previously thought.”
The monument has a dedicative plaque featuring a large engraving of a “trongkon nunu,” a banyan tree said to serve as a home for “taotaomo-na” ancestral CHamoru spirits. The plaque is nestled between two ancient CHamoru lusongs, mortars used for pounding seeds or roots into processed food. The plaque’s descriptive text, written in both English and CHamoru, introduces the ancient Sabånan Fadang area and the lifestyle CHamorus endemic to the Latte Period enjoyed based on archaeological findings.
“For one thousand years, Sabanan Fadang has been the resting place of our ancestors, until they were disturbed for military construction purposes,” said Carlotta Leon Guerrero, acting Guam SHPO. “The brief time they spent above ground, with us again, is helping to strengthen our culture and heritage as we strive to learn more about the life they lived on the northern plateau.”
The Marines, working with the Guam State Historic Preservation Office, Granite Obayashi Joint Venture and Kleinfelder/Garcia and Associates (GANDA) were able to construct the monument in support of the base’s commitment to preserving Guam's cultural heritage.
Archaeological findings at Sabånan Fadang provide insights into Guam’s culture and history. For example, the ancient burials found at Sabånan Fadang show signs of strong kinship among ancient CHamorus identified by what seems to be the positioning of relatives in poses that embrace one another at the time of burial.
Craft said the great level of care the team of archaeologists took while investigating and preserving the site.
“Working at the site has meant something personally for each one of the crew members,” Craft said. “Some of the CHamoru members of the archaeological crew have seen it as their duty to care for their ancestors’ remains and material past” and are “proud to have been able to ensure the world knows these remains were and are still here.”
A finalized report is in progress and MCB Camp Blaz will share additional information with the public after the full analysis of the burials are completed.
(Daily Post Staff )