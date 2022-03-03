Landon Aydlett is known in the community as that guy who'll tell you about the typhoon hurtling toward the island, but he has stepped out of his comfort zone and training to help tackle what he described as a silent killer: suicide.
Two separate suicide attempts in 2018 - one involving a close friend and the other, a total stranger on New Year's Eve - opened his eyes to the seriousness of the problem.
In both cases, the persons were dealing with stressful issues in their lives and Aydlett was at the right place at the right time to save both their lives.
In five minutes, he drove from his workplace in Barrigada to Tamuning to try to stop his friend from ending his life and in the second one where he just happened to be watching the waves, a woman intended to jump off the cliff.
"It’s better for many to put their life on hold for a moment than for one to put their life on hold forever," he said at the Mayors Council of Guam meeting Wednesday via Zoom.
Aydlett, a warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service Guam, co-founded the newly launched Hagu Foundation with former Sen. Louise Muna, the organization's secretary.
Hagu Foundation seeks to engage the community in suicide awareness and prevention, and to reduce suicides on Guam.
Despite the many organizations focused on suicide prevention and awareness in Guam, Aydlett said, "the engagement tends to be passive when we needed to be a multi-faceted, active engagement in the community."
Conclusions and recommendations from a 2020 study on suicide prevention and outreach, he said, include active involvement of families.
Community members also need to be better trained to pick up on suicide intentions and intervene early to reduce the risk of attempts, he said.
Hagu Foundation hopes to help make sure the 24-hour, seven-day-a-week crisis hotline gets more known to those who need it or those who know someone who needs it: (671) 647-8833 or (671) 647-8834.
Aydlett addressed the mayors on Wednesday to get their support, their ideas and suggestions to help reach the foundation's goals, and hopefully set up a town hall meetings with villagers.
"We all lose hope and sometimes you may feel there's no way forward, nowhere to go, absolute hopelessness but I’m here, you're here. There is hope and as long as there is life, there is hope," he told the mayors.
MCOG President Jesse Alig, mayor of Piti, and Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares were among those who expressed support to the foundation, and extended appreciation for reaching out to the mayors.
Guam's suicide mortality remains significantly higher than the continental U.S. and the gap increased from 2019, Aydlett said, sharing the results of a 2020 study.
There were 40 suicides in Guam in 2020, higher than the 31 in 2019, he said.
Moreover, a 2019 study also found that nearly one in four high school students reported seriously considering attempting suicide.
"That's shocking in so many ways and it's very saddening to hear these statistics," he told the mayors.
Aydlett shared with the mayors other recommendations from the 2020 study to strengthen community response for suicide prevention and awareness:
- Invest in suicide prevention efforts toward youth, young adults, CHamorus, Chuukese and other Micronesians, and those who identify as gay, lesbian, bisexual or unsure;
- Ensuring access, continuing care and support for those who made attempts;
- Preventing and controlling alcohol and other drug abuse.